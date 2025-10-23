Damon Jones' NBA Gambling Arrest: All Facts We Know So Far

Damon Jones was one of the names in the federal gambling arrest that shocked the NBA on Thursday. While Chauncey Billups and Terry Rozier highlighted the Thursday shocker, Jones' name quickly grabbed the attention, partially because of the allegations related to leaking information about LeBron James.

According to The Athletic, the indictment Jones allegedly leaked "non-public information" about LeBron James' status for the game. It took place just a few days after the Lakers star broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record.

Jones was not an employee of the Lakers during the 2022-23 season, the time alluded to in the allegations. He worked with James and had his access limited to locker rooms and the planes.

The alluded Lakers' game in the FBI investigation was against the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 9, 2023. LBJ was ruled out of the game with ankle soreness. Jones texted his co-conspirators to bet against the Lakers. Although the indictment doesn't name LeBron James, "Player 3" alludes to the Lakers star.

"Get a big bet on Milwaukee tonight before the information is out! [Player 3] is out tonight. Bet enough so Djones can eat to [sic] now!!!" the text message from Jones said, according to CBS Sports.

When Damon Jones sent the information via text message, LeBron James was not listed on the injury report. The Lakers star ended up missing the game due the ankle soreness. According to The Athletic's sources, "James was unaware that Jones shared information about his playing status."

NBA Gambling Arrest: Damon Jones also leaked information about Anthony Davis' status

The indictment also mentioned Damon Jones leaking information about another Lakers player's status ahead of a game. The information about "Player 4," according to CBS Sports, suggests that it points to Anthony Davis.

The information pertained to Davis' status in the Lakers' game against the OKC Thunder on Jan. 15, 2024. Jones leaked information that he had learned from a Lakers trainer that Davis was hurt, which would impact both his minutes and production in the game.

Marves Fairley, who is one of the co-defendants in the NBA gambling indictment, placed a $100,000 bet against the Lakers and paid $2,500 to Jones for the leak. However, the Lakers ended up winning the game, behind Davis' stellar 38-minute performance. Fairley asked Jones to return the money, who refused, stating that the information was credible.

So far, the Lakers have declined to comment on the allegations.

