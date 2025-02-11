“Dang I should've went out": Serena Williams expresses regret over missing La La Anthony's Super Bowl night out 

Carmelo Anthony’s ex-partner La La Anthony had a momentous Super Bowl night out on Sunday following the Big Game. She was in the game inside the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, where the Philadelphia Eagles took down the Kansas City Chiefs to deny them their third-straight NFL title.

La La Anthony posted about her Super Bowl after-party on Instagram on Sunday. The post showed her black and gray outfit for the night and the liquor she indulged for the night.

“About last night 🥂,” she captioned.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

One personality who wished to be there with her was tennis superstar Serena Williams, who expressed her regret in the post’s comment section.

Williams said that she wished she had come out after the Super Bowl to join La La for her night out. The tennis star indicated that she was already in bed while La La was enjoying the night.

“Dang I should have went out. Got caught up in the sheets and not the streets again,” said Williams.

Serena Williams' IG comment

Serena Williams had a cameo in the NFL Super Bowl halftime show led by rapper Kendrick Lamar. While Lamar was singing his hit "Not Like Us," a diss track for fellow rapper Drake, who is Williams’ ex-boyfriend, Serena performed a crip walk in a surprise appearance.

While Serena may have missed La La’s night out, the two were seen at Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin’s Super Bowl party, where many celebrities were present.

Among those who showed up at the event were Dwyane Wade’s wife, Gabrielle Union, Winnie Harlow and Jill Smoller along with Williams and La La Anthony.

Serena Williams’ appearance adds significant star power. She is considered one of the best tennis players in history. During her illustrious career, she won 23 Grand Slam titles and 73 overall championships.

La La Anthony kisses Serena Williams at Super Bowl party

After Serena Williams showed up in the Super Bowl halftime show, La La Anthony linked up with the tennis superstar after the game. At Rubins’ party, La La gave Williams a friendly kiss before hugging her as they enjoyed the night together.

"Reunited with my love @serenawilliams," La La captioned in an IG story on Sunday.

La La Anthony's IG story

The two were thrilled to see each other. In the video, La La took the time to look for Serena at the party and was excited as soon as she saw the tennis legend

"I found her, I found her," Anthony said in the story.

The Super Bowl is one of the biggest sporting events in America, attracting numerous celebrities and personalities. Among those who attended the game were pop star Taylor Swift, singer SZA, WNBA's Angel Reese and U.S. President Donald Trump.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback