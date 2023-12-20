Daniel Theis got rebuffed by Paul George after demanding his Pacers jersey: "Nah I don't do this"

Paul George rejected his teammate Daniel Theis when the latter asked him for his jersey during the game. In Podcast P with Paul George, Theis shared his first experience when he played against the LA Clippers star for the first time.

Theis said that he and George have the same agent, so he hears most of the positive things about him. However, Theis noted that his first experience with PG13 wasn’t as good as he had thought.

Theis was collecting player’s jerseys during his rookie year but when he asked George for his jersey, the Clippers star player said that he doesn’t exchange jerseys.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I don't know it was the first time, but obviously having the same agent, I only hear good things about P. I started collecting jerseys, play P ask him in the game, ‘you mind giving me your jersey after the game?’ He looked at me and said, ‘Nah I don't do this’ and walked away… I was hurt.”

Expand Tweet

Paul later said that he might have been pissed with the referees during the game, and Theis just got the bad end of the night. Now Theis has PG’s Clippers jersey in his room, signed by George.

Paul George explains both sides of the ball drama between Bucks and Pacers

The Indiana Pacers apparently took the game ball after Giannis Antetokounmpo put up a career-high 64 points. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar seemed furious about the Pacers taking the game ball away when he wanted to keep it for himself. Giannis confronted Pacers’ players, including Tyrese Haliburton and the coaching staff, to get the ball.

The Pacers later said that they had taken the game ball for rookie Oscar Tshiebwe. Tshiebwe had scored the first point of his NBA career, and the Pacers wanted the ball for him.

LA Clippers star Paul George sided with the Pacers, taking the ball and saying scoring the first point in the NBA is the most important thing.

"That's definitely a thing. That's most important," George said on Podcast P about giving the game ball to a rookie after he scores his first point. "That's your first basket. You should get the game ball. That triumphs everything. Everybody knows that.”

However, Paul George also understood the other side of the emotion. He said the Pacers were the road team, and if any team should get the game ball, it should be the home team.

Later, the reports suggested that the Pacers took home the reserve ball, and Giannis got the original game ball. However, Giannis was not ready to believe that and was still skeptical about it.

Poll : Did Giannis overreact? Yes No 0 votes