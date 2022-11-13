The Utah Jazz have been the biggest surprise this season, so much so that they have shocked their head of basketball operations Danny Ainge. There was speculation of the Jazz wanting to tank, but Ainge cleared the air on that subject.

Given the busy offseason the Jazz had, many thought the franchise was self-sabotaging. For a team that has put together decent runs in recent years, it was shocking that they decided to blow things up.

In an interview with Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, Danny Ainge revealed that he is pleasantly surprised with how the team is performing. He stated that he likes the players on the team and believes they are also enjoying themselves.

"I like a lot of the players on our team. But the fact that they've jelled so well so early is fun. There is a lot of movement and a lot of guys moving the ball. That's a fun way to play. And I think they're all enjoying it very much."

Many believe that Danny Ainge is not entirely thrilled with their success, as it could ruin their chances of getting a top pick. In response, he said:

"I'm not commenting on other people's comments. It's assumed that's how I feel? Give me a break. I've been accused of [building teams to lose] before. It's never been true."

The Utah Jazz have the best record in the Western Conference

Members of the Utah Jazz

Coming into the season, not many had high hopes for the Jazz, especially after their off-season moves. Danny Ainge opted to rebuild, trading two of their biggest stars, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell.

In return, they got a lot of role players and future picks. All seem to be favoring the team as they are bent on showing their value and proving everyone else wrong.

With Jordan Clarkson leading the line, the Jazz have the best record in the Western Conference and the second-best in the league. In 14 outings, they have secured 10 victories.

They enjoyed a four-game winning streak, of which three were against the Los Angeles-based teams. Unfortunately, the streak ended after losing on the road to the Washington Wizards.

The Jazz will be looking to get back to winning ways as they square off against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night.

Danny Ainge has proven himself to be an outstanding executive

Although Utah's success might not be entirely planned, Ainge has had success putting together great teams.

Danny Ainge's first role as an executive was with the Boston Celtics. Although the start was rocky, he led the franchise to success.

In 2007, he completed trades that changed the team's fortunes. The addition of Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen made the difference in their quest for a championship. Although winning was fulfilling enough, it was undoubtedly more worthwhile to defeat the LA Lakers on their way to the 2008 title.

While the Jazz are not seen as championship contenders, they could make some noise in the West if they maintain their form.

