“DARON BLAND!!!!”: LeBron James gives Cowboys cornerback a hearty shoutout for making NFL history

LeBron James, a former Dallas Cowboys fan, watched DaRon Bland and Dak Prescott lead the team to a victory over the Washington Commanders. On Thursday night’s Thanksgiving day game between the Cowboys and Commanders, the two impressed fans with their spectacular display. The result was a 45-10 demolition that kept Dallas unbeaten at home. Prescott was the man behind the offense juggernaut, passing for 331 yards with four touchdowns.

On defense, though, it was Bland who had everyone’s eyes. Heading into the game versus the Commanders, the cornerback was sitting at four pick-sixes, which was tied for an NFL record. He was tied with Eric Allen (1993), Jim Kearney (1972) and Ken Houston (1971) for the mark.

Once DaRon Bland picked Washington quarterback Sam Howell and ran it back for a touchdown, LeBron James promptly tweeted:

“DARON BLAND!!!!! Too [fire emojis] #HistoryMade”

The Dallas Cowboys led 38-10 with 4:50 left in the game. It looked like Bland’s date with history would have to wait for another day as the Cowboys were cruising to the win. With Washington having the ball on Dallas’ 40-yard line, Howell wanted to make the score more respectable.

The Commanders' quarterback thought he had Jahan Dotson free up the left sideline before DaRon Bland anticipated the throw and picked Howell. Dallas’ cornerback might have given Dotson a little legroom to fool Howell into attempting the pass.

As Bland ran to the other end, the Commanders’ only chance of stopping him was receiver Terry McLaurin and running back Brian Robinson Jr. Bland’s hesitation move proved to be a difference maker as it caused the two Washington players to collide before running untouched to the end zone.

LeBron James may not be a Dallas Cowboys fan anymore, but he can surely appreciate any football player who can make history.

LeBron James is rooting for the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers

For most of his NBA career, LeBron James has been a big Dallas Cowboys fan. He has been to the team’s stadium on several occasions and even visited their locker room. “King James” still keeps a framed copy of the contract Cowboys owner Jerry Jones offered him in 2011 when the NBA had a lockout.

All that changed when Jones called out players for kneeling during the national anthem. James didn’t like the way the front office seemingly threatened players who wouldn’t stand up. From there, he declared on Instagram:

"I'm all in on the Browns and our one shining moment."

Recently, LeBron James also admitted to being a supporter of the San Francisco 49ers.

“I know we got a lot of Cowboys fans in America. I’m not one of them! I’m going with the 49ers. LeBron James!”

