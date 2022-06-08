“It’s like a ham sandwich, instead of having lettuce on it, somebody put cabbage” - Rob Parker says Darvin Ham is hitching his wagon to something that doesn’t work, tells him to not buy into it

Darvin Ham's introduction as the LA Lakers head coach has got many speculating about what the team may look like in his tenure.

One critical piece of the Lakers' future is point guard Russell Westbrook. Analyst Rob Parker believes the the turmoil surrounding the guard might limit Coach Ham's success.

During a segment on The Odd Couple with Chris Broussard and Rob Parker, the latter spoke about why he thinks Coach Ham made a mistake.

"I'm worried. I gotta admit, I love the Darvin Ham hire. I think the Lakers did the right thing, but he's hitching his wagon to something that just doesn't work. It's like a ham sandwich, instead of having lettuce on it, somebody put cabbage on it, it doesn't taste right."

While Parker is praising the hire by the LA Lakers, he still believes that something is not right with the team.

Rob Parker shared his concerns about Coach Darvin Ham hitching his wagon to the Lakers. He believes the Westbrook situation from last season will hinder his progress.

"It doesn't work. Darvin, don't buy into it. Don't hitch your wagon to this, I'm sorry, that doesn't mean that Westbrook can't play in the league and there's not a place for him, but did they watch last year? I'm sorry. Frank Vogel won a championship and couldn't do anything."

Rob Parker is correct that Frank Vogel won a championship with the LA Lakers, but that championship was in a bubble. In Vogel's other two seasons, the team was hampered by injuries.

Coach Darvin Ham will attempt to restore that championship form with the help of stars at his disposal.

Darvin Ham and Russell Westbrook appear to have a plan to make the situation work.

If Darvin Ham succeeds in LA, the Russell Westbrook situation will be critical.

As Darvin Ham begins his LA Lakers tenure, the future of Russell Westbrook will play a critical role in the coach's first season. However, Coach Ham believes that he has a solution to the problem.

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews Lakers coach Darvin Ham on Russell Westbrook’s role next season: “The biggest word we used was sacrifice.”



If Russell Westbrook is willing to sacrifice and able to guard at the highest level, the LA Lakers could return to championship form.

Ultimately, Coach Ham must find a way to make LeBron James and Russell Westbrook's sacrifices work, as they were the primary ball handlers last season.

Rob Parker could be right about Darvin Ham's latest move, but only time will tell.

