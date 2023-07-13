LA Lakers coach Darvin Ham has predicted a great future for incoming third-year guard Austin Reaves. Ham recently said that Reaves, who will be representing Team USA in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, is going to be an All-Star soon.

In an appearance on the #thisleague UNCUT podcast with Marc Stein and Chris Haynes, Ham made a bold prediction about his prized 25-year-old combo guard.

"I'm putting it on record right now: Austin Reaves will be an All-Star at some point soon," Ham said.

Reaves is coming off a great second year with the LA Lakers, averaging 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 64 games. He shot 52.9% from the field, 39.8% from beyond the arc and 86.4% from the free throw line.

The Oklahoma Sooners product was given the opportunity to shine after the Lakers had traded Russell Westbrook. He was much better in the playoffs, where he was clearly the third-best player for the Lakers, behind Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

Reaves averaged 16.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 16 postseason games. He was key in the Lakers' first-round upset of the Memphis Grizzlies and was too good for the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference semifinals.

The Arkansas native entered restricted free agency this offseason, but the Lakers were quick to secure his return. Reaves agreed a four-year, $53.8 million contract with a player option for the 2026-27 season.

Austin Reaves to play for Team USA in FIBA World Cup

Austin Reaves of the LA Lakers

Austin Reaves will be making his debut for Team USA at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Reaves was part of the 12-man roster the Americans are sending to the Philippines to play against Jordan, Greece and New Zealand in Group C.

In an interview with LA Lakers beat reporter Michael Corvo, Team USA coach Steve Kerr explained why Reaves made the team. Kerr, who coached against Reaves in the Western Conference semifinals, was very impressed with the young guard:

"After watching him kick our butt for six straight games in the Western Conference semis, it was a pretty easy choice," Kerr said. "Austin is one of the rising young players in this league.

"What you look for in FIBA is versatility. You want size defensively and the ability to switch and guard multiple positions. And then you want playmaking. You want guys who make shots but also put the ball on the floor and are good passers. Austin just, to me, he's a basketball player. He’s a guy who impacts winning at a really high level."

