“Daryl Morey has a history with China” – Andre Iguodala bolsters James Harden’s gritty rant against Sixers’ president

James Harden has made news for his comments regarding Daryl Morey and his refusal to play for any organization the general manager is a part of. NBA veteran Andre Iguodala shared his take on the situation, explaining Harden's side in his own words.

Harden called Morey a "liar" in front of a Chinese crowd while he was doing his summer tour. Many were caught off-guard by what he said and didn't receive the criticism well. The four-time champion talked about why the current disgruntled star said those words.

"What is James' safety net?" Iguodala said. "Daryl Morey has a history with China, where he can say something and the backlash from what he says, it may not be any, because there is a history there with Morey and China. So, it was a great move out of leverage by James.

"One, because it's gonna be hard to discipline James, because what did he do wrong? And James will sell some shoes. That's ultimately why he's over there."

Iguodala also addressed the double standards that the league has in regard to blaming the players compared to how a front office gets to be blamed.

"They always put players in a certain light," Iguodala said. "What you're hearing a lot right now is, players have too much power. Because we're getting smarter and smarter because we know how to move, we know how to say certain things and we know how to use our leverage.

"Because when we make mistakes, it's usually against us. But when they make mistakes, we've never put ourselves in the position to use their mistakes against them as well. And I just think he had a perfect opportunity to repeat himself."

The situation seems to have reached a standoff between Harden and Morey. No one is sure what's to happen next, but it could turn out bad.

Is James Harden hinting at the possibility of playing in China?

James Harden is a big star in China, and there's a chance that he could play in the country's basketball league, the CBA. If he doesn't report to the Philadelphia 76ers' training camp, the front office has the power to stop other teams from pursuing him.

With this, playing in China seems like a possible option for Harden. Ironically, he recently talked about how it would be fun to play in the country as he has felt the love and support of his Chinese fans.

"Every time I come here, the love is just like ... it's crazy, you know what I mean?" Harden said. "So, I feel like they deserve to actually see me come play here. ... Love is always crazy here.

With his current situation, there's a chance he'll suit up for one of the teams of the CBA.

