"Daryl Morey participating in Embiid propaganda" - 76ers president's take on Joel Embiid's free-throw merchant narrative stirs NBA fans reactions

Although Joel Embiid, the NBA's scoring leader, is taking a career-high 11.9 free-throw attempts per game. But are those attempts coming as a result of defenses making a mistake by underestimating his free-throw shooting, or is he flopping? After Philadelphia team president Daryl Morey replied to an X post, fans jumped in with their opinions.

Embiid averages a career-best 35.0 points per game, getting a third of those from successful free throws. As the reigning MVP, he's making a career-high 88.6% of his free throws, getting 10.5 ppg from the stripe. The six-time All-Star is a career 82.5% free-throw shooter.

When Spike Eskin, the VP for programming of CBS Sports Radio, pointed out that if teams want Embiid to stop shooting free throws, should refrain from doing so, the social media post was seen by Daryl Morey, who posted:

"Seems we have to remind folks of this every season."

This reaction by the NBA executive drew the attention of basketball fans, who gave their opinions and reactions on social media.

One fan asked, "Where's the foul, Daryl?" as Joel Embiid looks like he just fell in front of the Orlando Magic's Wendell Carter Jr.

@RooshWilliams also reacted similarly, suggesting that Embiid looks to sell calls to the referees.

A Hubie Brown parody account also gave its two cents on Morey's affirmation by telling him that Joel Embiid also flops.

A fan with the social media handle @JTfah3 said that Morey is participating in online propaganda.

"Daryl Morey participating in Embiid propaganda, he should be removed from the league immediately!" said @JTfah3.

One fan even took it a step further and asked Morey to be part of his assignment for the semester after the post.

More fans disagreed with Morey as they suggested that the league step in and stop Embiid from flopping. Some even can't believe that the Sixers president has the guts to say what he did on social media despite the flopping accusations.

Joel Embiid's free-throw attempts are at an all-time high amid Daryl Morey's social media reaction

On the side of Philadelphia 76ers team president Daryl Morey's latest reaction to teams fouling Joel Embiid, the center is experiencing a career high in fouls during his eighth season.

Initially averaging below 7.9 free throws in his first two seasons, Joel Embiid's numbers have steadily increased, reaching the 11-attempt mark in the last three seasons.

However, aside from any instances of flopping, considering Embiid's injury history, Daryl Morey is understandably concerned about the well-being of his franchise center. The consistent fouling poses a potential injury hazard, and Morey is keen on safeguarding Embiid's health.

