Davonte Pack, a longtime friend of Ja Morant, has been arrested for misdemeanor assault for a hitting a teenager at Grizzlies' star's house

Roughly a week after a warrant of arrest was issued by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for Davonte Pack, Ja Morant’s friend is finally arrested. Pack is in police custody for a misdemeanor assault that was filed a year ago by Joshua Holloway.

Holloway, who was still 17 years old at that time, accused Morant and Pack of punching him following a dustup in a pickup basketball game. The lawsuit accused the longtime friends of assault, reckless endangerment, abuse or neglect and infliction of emotional distress.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The altercation happened in Morant’s house in Eads, Memphis. The two-time NBA All-Star originally admitted hitting Holloway, but later insisted he only defended himself.

Before the warrant of arrest was issued, Ja Morant’s legal representatives worked hard to have the lawsuit dismissed. Morant’s ground was self-defense after Holloway hit him on the chin with a basketball.

Although no criminal charges have been filed at the Memphis Grizzlies star, “G12” filed a countersuit accusing the now 18-year-old of slander, battery and assault.

The arrest warrant for Pack partly stated:

"Investigators were provided with medical records dated July 27, 2022, that show Holloway sustained bodily injury to include a hematoma to the scalp, sore jaw and headaches in the area of where Pack struck him.”

Like Ja Morant, Devonte Pack also admitted that he hit Joshua Holloway. Authorities also have witnesses who have come to identify Pack as one of those who hit Holloway and knocked him to the ground.

Ja Morant and Davonte Pack have been involved in several off-court incidents

In January, Davonte Pack was escorted out of the FedEx Forum, the Memphis Grizzlies' home court, after a confrontation with several Indiana Pacers players. After the game, an SUV with Ja Morant reportedly in it pulled up to the Pacers’ bus and pointed at it with a laser.

Pack was also with Morant when the basketball superstar had another gun-toting incident a month after promising not to do it again. “G12” was handed a 25-game punishment for his second offense.

The NBA conducted its investigation after Morant flexed a gun for the second time on IG Live. In March, he also did the same thing after a lopsided loss to the Denver Nuggets. Morant vowed not to do it again after his conversation with Commissioner Adam Silver.

Ja Morant unfollowed Davonte Pack a few days after the second gun-flexing video became viral. He issued another apology but people from his camp claimed it was a toy gun.

Silver couldn’t care less if it was a fake gun or not. Morant’s act was detrimental to the interests of the league and set a wrong example for millions of basketball fans.

Also read: “Best news I’ve heard in months”: Fans react as Ja Morant unfollows Davonte Pack on social media

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault