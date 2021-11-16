“Day-to-day” – Frank Vogel reveals LeBron James’ return timeline as the LA Lakers desperately await their talisman’s comeback

The LA Lakers just lost another game without injured superstar LeBron James. The Lakers put up a rather meek showing in their 103-121 rout by the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.

Anthony Davis was ejected from the game after picking up a second technical foul in the third quarter. Post that, the Lakers really lost all hope of staging a comeback. Matters were already tough as LeBron missed his seventh consecutive game for the purple-and-gold franchise.

With the loss to Chicago, the Lakers have now concluded a five-game home stand. They will now begin a five-game road trip with a visit to Milwaukee on Wednesday. When asked about LeBron’s availability for that game, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel replied:

“Day-to-day.”

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA Frank Vogel on if LeBron can play against the Bucks: "Day-to-day." Frank Vogel on if LeBron can play against the Bucks: "Day-to-day."

Lakers posting a losing record without LeBron James

LeBron has not played for the Lakers since their win against the Houston Rockets on November 2. He has had to miss the last seven games for the Lakers because of an abdominal injury.

The Lakers have posted a losing, 3-4 record without LeBron in this stretch and are 4-5 overall without the veteran being available to the team.

In the six games he has played for the Lakers this season, LeBron is averaging 24.8 ppg, 7.0 apg and 5.5 rpg. The 17-time All-Star, four-time NBA champion and four-time league MVP clearly has an enormous positive impact on the Lakers. The team is 4-2 with LeBron James being available to play.

br_betting @br_betting If you were staying up to watch AD cash his over 27.5 points… go to bed 😩 If you were staying up to watch AD cash his over 27.5 points… go to bed 😩 https://t.co/2SPy4eeu7e

LeBron was at Staples Center as the Lakers were handed their seventh loss of the season on Monday by Chicago. He was by Anthony Davis’ side when the 28-year-old was thrown out of the game. However, with the Lakers facing an enormous deficit at 88-114, LeBron headed back to the locker room with about 5:18 left in the contest.

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina LeBron James has seen enough. He heads to the locker room while the Bulls have a 114-88 lead over the Lakers with 5:18 left LeBron James has seen enough. He heads to the locker room while the Bulls have a 114-88 lead over the Lakers with 5:18 left

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Last season, LeBron sat out 27 regular season games for them. LeBron previously missed a similar number of games for the Los Angeles side in his very first season (2018-19) of joining the team.

Edited by Diptanil Roy