“Can anyone in LA help me out” - LeBron James asks Twitter for assistance to get his vintage record player restored 

LeBron James needs help. Not with his basketball game or with his abdominal strain injury. No, LeBron needs help in restoring a vintage record player that he recently purchased for his family.

Speaking about the new acquisition on Twitter, LeBron asked for assistance in restoring the antique piece. LeBron put out a picture of the record player on the popular micro-blogging site, with the words:

“Purchased this vintage record(vinyl) player for the crib! Absolutely love it but it needs to be restored! Can anyone in LA help me out. It’s called *Clairtone g2.”

As with anything involving LeBron James, help was immediately on offer. One person replied to the LA Lakers superstar, saying:

“HEY BRON JUST SAW HOW YOU REQUIRE SUPPORT ON YOUR NEW VINYL PLAYER IVE BEEN IN THE GAME FOR 20+ years and will be able to fix that up in 30min. The picture above is one I did yesterday. HOLLA AT ME.”

Another responder similarly offered LeBron personalized help. He wrote:

“Let me help you out! Been doing this typa stuff for almost 10 years!”

LeBron James has been active on social media while recovering from an abdominal injury

LeBron hasn’t played for the LA Lakers since their win against the Houston Rockets on November 2. Counting their latest loss against the Chicago Bulls on Monday night, the Lakers have a 3-4 win-loss record without LeBron in this period. The Lakers are 4-5 overall without LeBron this season.

LeBron, however, has been active on social media ever since the start of the season. He took to social media on November 14 to congratulate NFL superstar Lamar Jackson on the latter’s jersey retirement by his former college team.

Last week, LeBron posted a snarky tweet while reacting to the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Rittenhouse faces homicide charges for shooting and killing two men and wounding another after the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

Over the weekend, LeBron also posted a video on Instagram of son Bronny James dunking the basketball after a self-pass off the backboard. The caption read:

“Scary hours coming soon!”

