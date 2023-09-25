Days before training camp, Steph Curry and wife, Ayesha embark on UAE desert adventure atop a camel

Steph Curry was looking to grab some quality time with his wife, Ayesha, as the couple posted pictures that they were vacationing in the UAE just days before joining the Golden State Warriors on NBA training camp this coming October 3.

In her Instagram post, Ayesha and Steph Curry are enjoying their time in the UAE by riding a camel and marveling at the sunset in the desert.

The Golden State Warriors will look to get another NBA championship this upcoming season after getting eliminated by the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals.

Entering this season, Steph Curry will have a chance to play off the ball with new teammate Chris Paul, who came in from a trade for Jordan Poole. The veteran point guard will be earning $30.8 million in the 2023-24 season, making him the third highest-paid player of the Warriors behind the 'Splash Brothers'.

Also returning to the team with a new contract of four years for $100 million is Draymond Green. Andrew Wiggins, Gary Payton II, Kevin Looney, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody will round up the core players from last year's campaign.

Aside from Chris Paul, the Warriors were also able to add point guard Cory Joseph and veteran Croatian player Dario Saric to squeeze in the big-man rotation.

Dwight Howard won't be joining Steph Curry at training camp

Even with the approval of Steph Curry and his veteran teammates, the Golden State Warriors are not going to sign Dwight Howard to make it to the 2023-24 roster.

There was quite a bit of optimism that Howard would make it to the roster as he was spotted working out with Chris Paul and Draymond Green on social media, but the Warriors management thought otherwise.

Just a day after getting cut by Golden State, Dwight Howard sent out a cryptic tweet on his tryout.

"Only as a WARRIOR can one withstand the path of knowledge. A WARRIOR cannot complain or regret anything. His life is an endless challenge. And challenges cannot possibly be good or bad. Challenges are simply challenges," said the four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year on the social media platform X.

According to Shams Charania of the Athletic, the Warriors wanted to add an extra wing player instead of a big man, Dwight Howard, leading to his departure.

For the past year, Dwight Howard has been playing for Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan and earned $200,000. He was also named an All-Star and led the league in rebounding for the 2022-23 season.