De’Aaron Fox Injury Update: Latest status of Sacramento Kings star vs Portland Trail Blazers revealed

Sacramento Kings star point guard De’Aaron Fox has missed the last three games due to a sprained right ankle. Fox’s absence streak will now extend to four games, as he has been ruled out for Wednesday’s matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.

This is a tough blow for the Kings (2-4), who have gotten off to a slow start this season. The team has gone 0-3 in its last three games without Fox, including back-to-back blowout losses to the Houston Rockets (3-3).

Fortunately for Sacramento, they take on a young Blazers squad (3-4) on Wednesday that projects to be a bottom-feeder in the Western Conference. So, the game should provide a prime opportunity for the Kings to end their losing streak.

However, to do so, the Kings will have to find a way to muster up enough offense in the absence of their leading scorer. Without Fox, they failed to reach the 100-point mark in the last two games.

Through three games, Fox is averaging 31.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.3 steals, 0.7 blocks and 3.0 3-pointers per game on 48.6% shooting.

Mike Brown says Kings feeling urgency to win in De’Aaron Fox’s absence

Following Sacramento’s 122-97 blowout loss to Houston on Monday, Kings coach Mike Brown spoke about his team’s sense of urgency playing without De’Aaron Fox.

Brown said that the Kings are trying to ensure that they don’t fall too far behind in the standings without their star point guard. The West is extremely crowded this season, so every win will count toward their playoff chances.

However, Brown stressed that it's still early in the season, as Sacramento has only played six games of its 82-game schedule. So, he's looking forward to seeing how his team responds following its three-game losing streak:

“The sense of urgency is there — we don’t ever want to get too far behind, but there’s a lot of basketball left,” Brown said.

“We’re facing some adversity, and I’m intrigued to see how we handle it.”

Last season, the Kings were the surprise of the NBA, finishing third in the West (48-34). This season, they're 13th after six games (2-4). However, Sacramento also started 0-4 last season before turning things around. So, as Brown said, the team has plenty of time to do the same this season.