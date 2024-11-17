De'Aaron Fox reacts in 2 words after failing to reach historic milestone

It has been a remarkable weekend for Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox, who just can't seem to stop scoring. After securing a franchise record of 60 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, Fox returned to the Golden 1 Center less than 24 hours later to put on another dazzling display against the Utah Jazz, racking up another 49 points.

Most NBA players would be thrilled to record 109 points over two games, but after falling just one short of the 50-point mark, the 26-year-old All-Star seemed somewhat disappointed to miss out on a historic milestone. Following Saturday's performance, Fox took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and summed up his feelings in a concise two-word comment.

"My bad," said Fox.

The comment shows just how high a standard the young star holds himself to. Since breaking into the NBA in 2017, Fox has evolved into one of the league's elite scorers.

Fox may have been experiencing some fatigue after coming off a 44-minute performance on Friday, but he didn't show it. Led by their All-Star guard, the Kings came out firing and scored 35 points in the first quarter. Fox recorded 26 of the team's 64 points in the first half and guided the team to a vital 121-117 victory.

Overall, De'Aaron Fox shot 16 of 30 from the field and converted three 3-pointers. He was also successful at getting to the free throw line, where he finished 14 of 19.

The 109 points that Fox recorded over two games is the highest in Sacramento Kings franchise history. The previous two-game record was held by DeMarcus Cousins, who scored 104 points over two games in January 2016.

Per ESPN, De'Aaron Fox also becomes only the third player in NBA history to record 109 points or more in a two-day span, with Los Angeles Lakers legends Kobe Bryant and Wilt Chamberlain the other two to achieve the feat.

The Sacramento Kings added key pieces over the offseason to complement De'Aaron Fox

Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox reacts after scoring a basket during overtime against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden 1 Center. Photo Credit: Imagn

Despite an underwhelming 46-36 record over the 2023-24 campaign that saw the Sacramento Kings miss out on the playoffs, there was still plenty of optimism surrounding the franchise going into the 2024-25 season. The front office has done well to add some complimentary pieces to support De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.

DeMar DeRozan was the headline acquisition, with the Northern California team picking up the six-time All-Star in a trade. Last season, DeRozan averaged 24.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game for the Chicago Bulls.

Along with DeRozan, the Kings added some much-needed depth to their backcourt with veterans Doug McDermott and Jordan McLaughlin.

With a potent offense that includes Fox, DeRozan and Sabonis, the franchise will be hoping this is the year they can finally break their 73-year championship drought.

