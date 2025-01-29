De'Aaron Fox trade rumors: NBA analyst hints at $296,000,000 reason behind star's decision to move

On Tuesday evening, De'Aaron Fox turned the NBA world on its side when reports emerged of him being available in trade talks. In light of these new developments, one analyst shined a light on why the All-Star guard could want to be moved now.

One of the biggest aspects of these Fox trade rumors is his contract. He is also signed through this season and next before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2027. The Kings and Fox reportedly held discussions on an extension over the summer, but he wanted to wait. His reasoning being that if he landed All-NBA honors this season he'd be in line for a supermax extension.

As news of De'Aaron Fox continues to swirl, NBA analyst Keith Smtih broke down the financial aspects of this move. The Kings star has a lot to gain from being dealt now in terms of an extension.

He is eligible to ink a $296 million deal with whatever team has his Bird Rights. However, if he hits the open market, the most he can sign for as a free agent is $219 million.

As an All-Star caliber player just entering the prime of his career, Fox is expected to garner interest across the league. This season with the Kings, he is averaging 25.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

De'Aaron Fox has desired landing spot in mind amid trade rumors

In most cases, when a player requests a trade, a list of desired landing spots is often one of the first developments. However, that is not the case with De'Aaron Fox amid the latest news regarding him and the Kings.

On Tuesday evening, NBA insider Shams Charania was on NBA Today to discuss the massive shake-up in the trade market. He stated that Fox and his representation have a destination in mind, but it is currently unknown.

"There will be plenty of suitors for De'Aaron Fox ahead of free agency in 2026," Charania said. "But I'm told that Fox and his representation, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, have a destination in mind that they want to go to in this trade situation. When we find out where that is, we will inform."

Early on in this trade saga, the San Antonio Spurs have been tossed around a lot as a landing spot for De'Aaron Fox. Not only do they have the assets to get a trade done, but they'll have the cap space to offer him a sizable contract in free agency.

Landing in San Antonio would be beneficial for Fox on and off the court. He'd be properly compensated for his talents, and get to play alongside an emerging young superstar in Victor Wembanyama. Also throwing rookie Stephon Castle in the mix, the Spurs could build a core of three exciting talents who produce on both ends of the floor.

With less than two weeks to go until the deadline, the Kings have minimal time to survey the market for a proper return for Fox.

