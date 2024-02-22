“Decision fans have to make”: Tyrese Haliburton challenges fans to prioritize between All-Star exertion and player health 

NBA star Tyrese Haliburton had a blast in his second All-Star game appearance the past weekend. However, he's well aware of what the fans have been complaining about in regards to the All-Star game. Fans have demanded that they want to see a more competitive game, and Haliburton gave his take on the matter.

The Indiana Pacers star put on a show for the home crowd. He finished the game with 32 points and six assists. What's even more impressive was the 10-of-14 3s he knocked down during the game. Haliburton was going after the MVP award, but Damian Lillard outperformed him in the end with 39 points.

After watching the game that featured little to no defense, fans and critics were seemingly fed up. They expected players to step up and make the game more interesting. Through all this, Haliburton empathized with what the viewers had to say. But he also brought up an interesting side in how making the All-Star game more competitive could affect the players:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I would love to go out there and compete and play hard, but at the same time, people have to understand. As Indiana fans, would people rather me go play 40 minutes and play hard or be healthy the last 26? I think that's a decision fans have to make at the same time," Haliburton said.

Expand Tweet

Haliburton brought up a key side of the issue that many have been complaining about. There is a risk of causing injuries ahead of the crucial second half of the season if they start to take All-Star games more seriously.

However, the viewership may gradually decrease if they keep putting on lackluster All-Star games. The answer relies solely on the league. Until then, players and fans will have to be patient to see what the NBA has in store to try and spice things up for future All-Star games.

Also Read: Watch: Tyrese Haliburton and R&B singer Mario belt out blockbuster hit 'Let Me Love You' at NBA All-Star party

Tyrese Haliburton had a busy All-Star weekend

Pacers fans were happy to see their star in full participation mode. During the three-day event, the two-time All-Star made his presence known by joining other events.

During All-Star Saturday night, Haliburton and Team Pacers competed in the Skills Challenge. Together with his teammates, Myles Turner and Bennedict Mathurin, they beat Team All-Stars and Team Top Picks.

Expand Tweet

However, the former Iowa State standout wasn't lucky in the 3-Point Contest. Haliburton had a four-way tie with Trae Young, Damian Lillard and Karl-Anthony Towns. During the 30-second tie-breaker, the Pacers star only managed to score 12 points. That wasn't enough for him to advance to the final round.

The point guard added he wants to try and participate in the event again next season. Maybe he'll be in luck as the All-Star Weekend moves to San Francisco, California next year.

Also Read: Watch: Tony Brothers’ hilarious mimicry of Tyrese Haliburton’s broken shooting form while scoffing at him with ‘Do your job’