"Defensively I would say Golden State with Steph involved" - Damian Lillard reveals that Golden State Warriors are the toughest team to defend with Stephen Curry involved in multiple actions

The Golden State Warriors have the best defense so far in the 2021-22 NBA season, and with Stephen Curry on the floor, they also pose a significant threat offensively. The Warriors have the best defensive rating so far and have conceded the least number of baskets in the league.

However, even with such great defense, the opposition's first worry is how to contain Stephen Curry in the game. Some teams have put as many bodies around the 33-year-old to prevent him from taking shots, but he often finds space and is also willing and able to move the ball.

In a Q&A session, Portland Trail Blazers talisman Damian Lillard was asked who the hardest team to deal with in a pick-and-roll situation is, and he had this to say:

"The hardest team to deal with in pick-and-roll situations, when I’m the defender, I would say probably Golden State. Just because they’re so unpredictable, and Steph is always moving, even when he comes off the pick-and-roll.” He further explained, “If you trap him, he’s throwing it back and cutting. You know they got people screening and pinning in, screening for him, there’s just a lot of things they do out of their pick-and-rolls, even though it’s not high value for them. So defensively I would say Golden State with Steph involved."

Offensively, Lillard chose the Miami Heat over Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors because of the versatility and ability of their players to guard multiple positions.

How effective have Stephen Curry's Warriors been this season, and how much better can they get?

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors held the Phoenix Suns to their lowest scoring game so far this season on Friday, snapping their 18-game winning streak in the process. In that game, Stephen Curry led the Warriors in scoring with 23 points, which was a much better performance than his 12-point game the last time both teams met.

Sports analyst Skip Bayless said the Warriors would go as far as Stephen Curry shoots them. While that is largely true, the team has a group of guys who can produce in Curry's absence.

Chase Center @ChaseCenter Still thinking about Stephen Curry’s range.



Even the stands aren’t off limits when 30’s in the building 📍



Still thinking about Stephen Curry’s range. Even the stands aren’t off limits when 30’s in the building 📍 https://t.co/EsVuiR62ez

One point worth noting is the imminent return of Klay Thompson and James Wiseman. Thompson creates instant offense for the Warriors. On October 5, 2016, we watched as he ran rings around the Indiana Pacers, recording 60 points in only 29 minutes of play.

Although he has been unavailable for a significant period, the way the Warriors orchestrate their offense will create open looks for either Stephen Curry or Klay Thompson. And you cannot bet on either of them to not sink the bucket.

Stephen Curry is leading the team in scoring with 27.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. He is also the heavy favorite early on for the MVP award.

Also Read Article Continues below

The 2021-22 Warriors team is well-balanced, and they are considered by many as the favorites to advance to the NBA Finals from the Western Conference. Although they have a long way to go to achieve that goal, everything is possible with Stephen Curry shooting the lights out.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh