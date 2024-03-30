“Definitely been to Diddy parties”: NBA fans bombard Dwight Howard with 'Diddy' jokes as Mexico dance video goes viral

NBA vet Dwight Howard recently caught himself in the crosshairs of the NBA community after sharing a video of himself dancing while on vacation in Mexico. While at face value the moment seems to be harmless, given past allegations against Howard, members of the NBA community have brought out the jokes.

With famed rapper Diddy, aka Puff Daddy, recently being subject to a federal raid, there has been quite a bit of talk regarding what celebrities knew of his activities. Given that Howard had been at the receiving end of a lawsuit for sexual assault against a man, many fan jokes connected him to Diddy.

Apart from being sued for sexual assault by a former male employee, Diddy has also been accused of sexually and physically abusing an ex-girlfriend as well. Moreover, Diddy has also been accused of sex trafficking and drug trafficking, creating a whirlwind of negative press.

These charges differ from the previous sexual assault suit raised by Stephen Harper against Dwight Howard. However, the NBA vet's baby mama, Royce Reed, also alleged that he subjected her to emotional abuse.

Given the similarities in the two cases, the previously mentioned Instagram video of Dwight Howard dancing brought out many fan reactions.

Looking at the accusations against Dwight Howard raised by Stephen Harper and Royce Reed

As previously mentioned, Dwight Howard had been at the receiving end of some accusations of his own.

Last year, a man named Stephen Harper alleged that Howard sexually assualted him. As he indicated, the pair linked up in 2021, and what followed was a non-consensual encounter.

As Howard indicated, the encounter was consensual, and the text messages released by Harper were edited to make him look back. At the same time, because the case was filed by a man, many NBA fans took aim at Howard for his sexuality, further adding to the coverage surrounding the situation.

Despite Howard denying the sexual assault, a judge declined to dismiss the case in February. Last year, Howard was also at the receiving end of criticism from his baby mama Royce Reed, who not only alleged that he engaged in relationships with minors but also emotionally abused her.

As she claimed in an Instagram post last year, Howard is quote - evil.

"This man is evil. Y'all fall for it every time. Ask him why he's telling a 12yo he's gay bcuz he hadn't "touched anything" or watching porn with them? Better yet why it took h 4.5 years to fire the nanny that molested 2 of his kids."

So far, of course, none of the allegations against Diddy have seen any connections made to Howard.