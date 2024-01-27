Dejounte Murray deletes Twitter after alleged DM with bold insider information on Hawks gets leaked

Dejounte Murray has been one of the NBA stars garnering buzz as the trade deadline approaches. The Atlanta Hawks guard has been closely linked to the LA Lakers.

While that has been a constant on social media, the latest developments show that Murray has deleted his Twitter account after his alleged DM with insider information on the Hawks was leaked. The 27-year-old created ripples after his alleged rant was exposed, with fans sharing their two cents.

Taking to X, a post that had details about Murray's chat said:

Releasing private DM’s is absolutely nasty behavior but I will say the first text was at 12:34 pm and Dejounte Murray sent that paragraph at 12:35pm. He needed to get that off his chest

It's worth noting that Murray has deleted his Twitter account since then. This comes on the back of the guard deleting all Hawks-related posts on Instagram after a heated exchange with a fan.

Amid all of this buzz, Murray is a coveted Lakers target, according to The Athletic's Jovan Buha. The Lakers and Hawks have engaged in trade talks, with D'Angelo Russell being one of them. However, Atlanta isn't interested in the guard.

This could raise the possibility of a third team in the mix. Now, the allegations by Murray shed new light on the Hawks locker room happenings, and only time will tell what pans out next.

Dejounte Murray's father deletes tweet regarding the guard's time with the Hawks

In related news, Dejounte Murray's father, John Murray, dished out some verbal volleys to fans on X before deleting the post. One of the fans managed to grab a screenshot of the latter's rant and added that all wasn't well with the Hawks and Murray.

Dejounte Murray’s father deleted this. Something bad is going on with Dejounte and the Hawks.

This isn't the first time John has voiced his support for Dejounte Murray's social media. Previously, he defended his son in the team's loss to the Toronto Raptors last year. The speculation on social media was that Murray would most likely be traded before the deadline.

This season, the guard averaged 21.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.3 steals per contest.

With LA looking for a third reliable playmaking and scoring option behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Murray is one of the names making the rounds.

With the leaked DM and Murry deleting his profile on Twitter, there's enough brewing in Atlanta. With the trade deadline looming, it remains to be seen if there's more drama in store.

