Dell Curry's net worth: Looking at fortune amassed by Steph Curry's father

Dell Curry is best known by young NBA fans as the father of sharpshooters Steph and Seth Curry. However, Dell had a successful basketball career of his own that lasted for 16 years from 1986 to 2002. During that time, he played for five teams. The most memorable of which was the Charlotte Hornets, a team that he played for for ten seasons.

At one point, Dell was the Hornets' all-time leading scorer with 9,839 points. He did this, despite being a sixth man for most of his career. In fact, he even won the Sixth Man of the Year award in 1994.

He has remained close to the sport of basketball even now. Currently, Dell Curry is the color commentator for the Hornets, where he works alongside Eric Collins.

Curry's long playing career and his current job as a commentator have allowed him to amass a significant amount of personal wealth. According to both the Celebrity Net Worth website (celebritynetworth.com) and FILMYSIYAPPA (filmysiyappa.com), his net worth as of 2023 stands at $8 million dollars.

His total career earnings from his playing days in the NBA is over $19 million dollars. Currently, his annual salary is estimated to be somewhere around $500,000 dollars.

Looking back at Dell Curry's playing career

Dell Curry started his professional basketball career with the Utah Jazz when he was drafted 15th overall in the 1986 draft. He averaged almost five points per game in his rookie season. After just one year with the Jazz, he was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers. His scoring improved greatly as his average jumped to 10 points per game.

In the 1988 season, the NBA held an expansion draft as the Miami Heat and the Charlotte Hornets joined the league. Curry was taken second by the Hornets, which began his longest stint with an NBA team.

He played for Charlotte for 10 seasons. The team relied on Curry to provide quick offense off the bench, which he did primarily with his three-point shooting. Before Kemba Walker came along to shatter his records, Dell Curry was the record holder for the most three-pointers for the team at 929.

His best year with the Hornets was the 1993-94 season where he put up 16.3 points per game. He shot 45% from the field and 40% from downtown. He also played in all 82 games that year.

In 1998, he joined the Milwaukee Bucks. That season was his most accurate as he made 47% of his shots from downtown while attempting 3.5 threes per game. He averaged just a little over ten points throughout the season.

From 1999 to 2000, the last three years of his career, he would play for the Toronto Raptors. He averaged 6.7 points on 39% shooting for them.

