DeMar DeRozan exudes intense confidence after heroic 46-point performance vs Pacers

Chicago Bulls star forward DeMar DeRozan came up big on Wednesday, leading his team to a 132-129 overtime road victory over the Indiana Pacers. Afterward, the six-time All-Star displayed immense confidence in his clutch scoring ability.

DeRozan finished with a season-high 46 points on 62.5% shooting, hitting a series of clutch shots, including a baseline fadeaway jumper to force OT. Nine of his points came in the extra period, including a go-ahead 3-pointer to put the Bulls up 125-123 with 2:16 remaining. The clutch basket marked his lone 3 but proved to be the game’s biggest shot.

Indiana had a chance to force a second OT. However, Pacers star point guard Tyrese Haliburton missed his game-tying 3-point attempt, with Chicago hanging on for a thrilling last-second victory.

With his electric performance, DeRozan further established himself as one of the NBA’s top clutch performers. He ranks first in the league in total overtime points (42) and third in fourth-quarter points (420) this season.

According to the 15-year veteran, he relishes embracing the spotlight in close games.

“It's like a survival mode that kicks in in a fun way,” DeRozan said.

“I'm not scared to fail. I'm not scared to try to make something happen. I want those moments more than anything. I always reminds me of my childhood and doing the little fakedown, jumping on the bed and fake-shooting the shot. As a competitor, those moments are ones I relish.”

Following Wednesday’s win, the Bulls (32-34) remain ninth in the Eastern Conference, 3.5 games behind the eighth-seeded Miami Heat (35-30). However, they are trending up, winning four of their last six games.

DeRozan and Co. will look to continue their momentum when they host the LA Clippers (41-23) on Thursday.

Watch: DeMar DeRozan hits impossible turnaround fadeaway to send Bulls-Pacers to overtime

Myles Turner calls out Pacers’ defense following DeMar DeRozan’s 46-point explosion

After DeMar DeRozan’s dominant 46-point performance against Indiana, Pacers center Myles Turner called out his team for its sub-par defense.

Turner, who finished with a team-best 27 points on 60.0% shooting, highlighted how Indiana can’t have defensive letdowns with just 15 games remaining.

“Our defense just wasn't good enough,” Turner said. “DeRozan hit some big shots, special player. But as a whole, I don't think we were there, just that last part. This time of year, there's no excuses. You've got to find a way to get it done.”

Following Wednesday’s loss, the Pacers (37-30) sit seventh in the East, mere percentage points behind the sixth-seeded Philadelphia 76ers (36-29). Despite having the NBA’s second-best offensive rating (120.0), they rank just 25th in defensive rating (118.4).

So, Indiana will likely need to start picking up its defensive intensity if it hopes to secure a playoff spot. Turner and the Pacers will look to regroup when they host the Brooklyn Nets (26-40) on Saturday.

