"I think the midrange game is a lost art and DeMar is one of the guys who mastered that" - Carmelo Anthony all praise for DeMar DeRozan after his masterclass against LA Lakers

In a post-game interview after losing to the Chicago Bulls, Carmelo Anthony was asked for his opinion on DeMar DeRozan’s game. The Lakers lost 115-110, at the hands of a strong fourth quarter run by DeMar DeRozan. He suited up for the Bulls after missing three games, including a two-game road trip. DeMar DeRozan made half of his total points, in the fourth quarter on 63.6% shooting, adding a potent punch to the encounter.

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA Carmelo on DeMar DeRozan's success in the 4th qtr: "The fact that he utilizes the midrange. I know a lot of people want to discredit that part of the game, but I think that's a lost art. I think the midrange game is a lost art and DeMar is one of the guys who mastered that." Carmelo on DeMar DeRozan's success in the 4th qtr: "The fact that he utilizes the midrange. I know a lot of people want to discredit that part of the game, but I think that's a lost art. I think the midrange game is a lost art and DeMar is one of the guys who mastered that."

Carmelo Anthony, like DeMar DeRozan, is known for his mid-range shooting. It is only fitting that he recognizes the players who are still dedicated to the mid-range game and who are playing at an exceptional level while doing so. Anthony himself is having a strong start to the season, having been an efficient contributor to the struggling Lakers’ roster. Carmelo Anthony had heavy praise for DeRozan’s game saying:

“The fact that he utilizes the midrange. I know a lot of people want to discredit that part of the game, but I think that's a lost art. I think the midrange game is a lost art and DeMar is one of the guys who mastered that."

In the past few years, with the increased use of analytics and the three-point shot, the mid-range shot has become an afterthought. Very few players in the league are still focused on that side of their game. Carmelo Anthony feels it’s a lost art that DeMar DeRozan has become a master of. Players who display excellence with that mid-range shot in their repertoire can be unstoppable. Carmelo Anthony goes on to say:

“At the end of the game, when you’ve got to slow down, when you’ve got to run something. Threes are not falling, you got to be able to get to that [mid-range shot]. He [DeMar DeRozan] mastered his spots on the court and I think that’s why he is very efficient. Especially this season, in the fourth quarter, down the stretch.”

After being traded by the Toronto Raptors during his three seasons with the San Antonio Spurs, DeMar DeRozan never really found his footing. Even missing the playoffs in his last two seasons, but the move to the Chicago Bulls has brought him back to life. DeMar DeRozan missed only three games in the current season, due to COVID-19 protocols, averaging 26.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists. His scoring average is near his career-high of 27.3 points in the 2016-17 season.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter DeMar DeRozan scored 38 points with 6 assists in BOTH his meetings with the Lakers this season 😳 DeMar DeRozan scored 38 points with 6 assists in BOTH his meetings with the Lakers this season 😳 https://t.co/rsdTIuHuRN

DeMar DeRozan has shot 196 of his 671 points in the 2021-22 season from mid-range. He has been clinical in the current season and stands fifth in scoring with 26.8 points per game. Simply put, DeRozan is having a breakout season, recording a player efficiency rating of 23.8, which is the 11th highest in the league. The roster surrounding DeRozan, which includes Zach Lavine, Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso, has also proved to be in sync to start off the season.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Chicago Bulls, after signing DeMar, have elevated themselves to title contenders and their performance so far is proof of that. The Chicago Bulls are currently 2nd in the Eastern Conference standings with a 18-10 record and are in exceptional form. It will be interesting to see where they stand when the regular season ends.

Edited by David Nyland