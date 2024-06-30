"DEMAR DEROZAN GONE": Fans react to Patrick Williams reportedly agreeing to a 5-year $90 million deal with Chicago Bulls

Patrick Williams has been a constant on the Chicago Bulls starting lineups and it looks like the Bulls will be keeping him around for a long time. As per ESPN insider Shams Charania, Williams intends to sign a $90 million deal with the Bulls adding five more years to his stay at the franchise.

The fans had a mixed reaction to this news and flooded the comments section of Charania's post to express their opinions. One fan pointed out the possibility of DeMar DeRozan getting traded out of the franchise.

"DEMAR DEROZAN GONE."

Other fans joined in the fray to express their thoughts on the Bull's decision to keep Patrick Williams.

"Damn they're giving anyone 30 mil a year," @ButtCrackSports said.

"And Bulls intends to sign him for that much and for that long? This is why Bulls remains mid," @jbondwagon said.

"Bulls trading LaVine next," @30problemz said.

While most of the fans criticized the decision to offer such a huge amount of money to Williams, some people supported the decision and claimed it to be good.

"The front office finally made a good mov," @hamztalkshoops_ said.

"Steal, he’s gonna be nice," @Sirembiid said.

His last season was interrupted by injury as he played only 43 games and was out with a bone edema injury in his foot.

What's next for the Chicago Bulls after re-signing Patrick Williams?

The Chicago Bulls have had it rough for the last few seasons. They have not been able to make a deep playoff run and sometimes have even failed to qualify. They have seemingly failed to uphold the legacy of Michael Jordan and his teammates from the 90's. However, with their decision to re-sign Patrick Williams, it looks like the Bulls will be going through a rebuilding phase.

DeMar DeRozan will become a free agent and most probably will leave the franchise if no offer is made from the franchise's side. DeRozan's absence will give more room for Williams to shine as he had shown signs of his great potential before he got injured.

He already had great defensive skills and last season he displayed his shot-creation abilities confirming his steady growth. After the departure of DeRozan, the Bulls will be building a team around Patrick Williams focusing more on the younger generation.