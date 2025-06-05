DeMar DeRozan pens cryptic message amid trade rumors: "Give my soul some rest"

DeMar DeRozan sparked buzz online Wednesday after posting a cryptic message on X (formerly Twitter). The Sacramento Kings star, known for his openness about mental health, appeared to once again touch on the subject, possibly alluding to personal struggles or emotional challenges he may be facing.

Ad

DeMar DeRozan @DeMar_DeRozan "Wish that I can heal and one day give my soul some rest," DeRozan tweeted.

Ad

Trending

DeRozan’s cryptic tweet comes amid ongoing trade speculation surrounding his future. Multiple reports suggest that the Sacramento Kings are expected to explore the trade market for the six-time All-Star, who joined the team just last offseason.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBA insider Brett Siegel has long identified the Miami Heat as a potential landing spot for DeRozan and they are once again being mentioned as a likely suitor. Additionally, Jake Fischer of The Stein Line previously reported that Sacramento is expected to continue reshaping its roster this offseason, with DeRozan among the players who could be on the move.

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In his first season with the Kings, DeRozan delivered solid individual numbers, averaging 22.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. However, his efforts didn’t translate to team success as the Kings failed to reach the playoffs for the second consecutive year.

DeMar DeRozan reflects on his first year with Sacramento Kings

DeMar DeRozan recently reflected on his experience with the Sacramento Kings during the 2024–25 season. The veteran forward spoke candidly about the significant changes the franchise underwent, from the firing of head coach Mike Brown to the trade of star guard De’Aaron Fox.

Ad

DeRozan admitted that these major shifts thrust him into a leadership role, where he had to step up as both a guiding presence and a vocal leader in the locker room.

"It was a lot of firsts from the standpoint, like you said, it was just a lot that transpired..." DeRozan said on the "Run Your Race" podcast. "So just from my experience of me just being a leader of just trying to keep everybody just kind of locked in for the most part... So it was a challenge, still a lot even to this to this moment."

DeRozan is entering his 17th NBA season still in pursuit of his first championship. Given the current state of the Kings’ roster, the odds of achieving that goal in Sacramento appear slim. As a result, DeRozan would likely welcome a trade, not to a rebuilding team, but to a legitimate title contender where he could immediately compete for a championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atishay Jain Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.



Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.



A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media. Know More

Sacramento Kings Nation! You can check out the latest Sacramento Kings Schedule and dive into the Kings Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.