DeMar DeRozan and the rejuvenation of the mid-range

DeMar DeRozan's revival is directly attributed to the rebirth of the mid-range in the modern game. The 'mid-range' is a term that is synonymous with arguably the greatest scorer of all time, Michael Jordan, and his performances for the Chicago Bulls. Now, due to the evolution of the game, the art of the mid-range has been lost for the better part of the previous decade.

The drop in the number of shots attempted from the mid-range has decreased drastically in the past 10 years, going from 30.3% in 2011-2012 to a mere 13.1% in the 2021-2022 season. Yet, there are still very few high caliber players left in the league who have nearly perfected it.

DeMar DeRozan is enjoying a resurgent 2021-22 season

DeRozan sporting the No. 11 for the Chicago Bulls

The resurgence of Demar DeRozan has been one to watch in the 2021-2022 NBA season. Last offseason, he left his former team, the San Antonio Spurs, to join the Chicago Bulls on a three-year $82 million contract. The Bulls were trying to rebuild and remodel themselves to become a contending team, looking to win an NBA championship.

After trading for Nicola Vucevic from the Orlando Magic in the 2020-21 season, the Bulls were looking to acquire more pieces who they could surround alongside their All-Star guard Zach Lavine.

These aspirations led to the acquisition of playmaking guard Lonzo Ball on a four-year 80 million deal, along with the signing of Alex Caruso as a free agent. However, their most significant addition was the former San Antonio Spurs guard, considering the fact that they were getting a dependable scorer for when the going gets tough, and could also relieve the burden on Lavine.

At the start of the season, many NBA executives and analysts believed that, even with all the off-season additions, the Bulls wouldn’t make the Play-In tournament, let alone the playoffs. Well, they couldn’t have been more wrong. The Bulls currently sit fifth in the East with a 42-30 record.

The All-Star duo of Zach Lavine and DeMar DeRozan are currently averaging 24.6 points per game (PPG) and 28.2 points per game respectively.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo DeMar DeRozan & Zach LaVine have now scored 25 pts in the same game 20 times this season; the most by a duo in Bulls history, passing Michael Jordan & Orlando Woolridge in 1984-85. DeMar DeRozan & Zach LaVine have now scored 25 pts in the same game 20 times this season; the most by a duo in Bulls history, passing Michael Jordan & Orlando Woolridge in 1984-85. https://t.co/VAdoYHbkjj

Their new additions have also contributed significantly to the team's success, with Nicola Vucevic averaging 18.2 PPG and 11.7 RPG, whereas Lonzo Ball is averaging his career high in three point percentage at 41, and scoring at an average of 13 PPG so far as the fourth scoring option.

Although the team looks motivated and hungry to win an NBA championship, the addition of Demar DeRozan and his dependence on the mid-range will be key to the Chicago Bulls' postseason hopes. So what makes DeRozan so special?

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo This is the 39th time DeMar DeRozan has scored 25+ points this season, the most in a season by a Bulls player since Derrick Rose in 2010-11 when he won MVP (also 39 25-point games) This is the 39th time DeMar DeRozan has scored 25+ points this season, the most in a season by a Bulls player since Derrick Rose in 2010-11 when he won MVP (also 39 25-point games) https://t.co/OUZrfXOgmV

The evolution of the NBA from scoring in the paint, to jumpers, to three-point shots has made it a requirement for NBA players on any franchise to be able to do all of the above. However, with the increase in the number of three-point shots being attempted in the NBA, the mid-range has become a lost art, and there are only a handful of players who can score and have rejuvenated it from that region. DeRozan being one of them.

His emphasis on perfecting the craft of being able to score the basketball from anywhere inside the arc has been a big reason for his performances this season.

DeMar DeRozan is a bonafide scoring star

DeRozan is truly one of a kind. A technically sound, pure scorer who plays best with the ball at his hands, and also has the ability to create and generate shots not only for himself, but also his teammates.

His ability to score anywhere within the arc with the help of various techniques such as 'Off the dribble', 'Pull up Jumpers', 'And ones', and 'Post-up' make him a prolific scorer.

DeMar DeRozan no longer has to worry about being the only reliable option, or making three-point shots, and can focus solely on what he excels at, which is mid-range. His performances this season, playing the exact same role, have been nothing short of phenomenal.

The former Raptors star's skill, instincts, awareness, positioning, and ball handling means he is able to score on contested shots, open jumpers, in the paint, etc. However, what stands out most is his ability to score from mid-range with ease, and with his effectiveness and efficiency, the only result is loads of buckets.

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 27.9 PPG, his highest ever, and has been on a hot scoring streak.

DeMar DeRozan hitting a mid-range jumper on Patrick Beverly.

DeRozan's shooting splits for the season are extremely efficient to say the least and match him highly, amongst the best players in the world. The 'Mid-Range Master' currently leads the NBA in both field goal attempts (FGA) from mid range at 8.3 attempts per game, and mid-range field goals made (FGM) at four per game, ahead of the likes of Kevin Durant, Brandon Ingram and Devin Booker.

In his first season as a Bull, mid-range shots have accounted for 29.8% of Demar DeRozan's points, indicating his reliance on the weapon. DeRozan has also ranked in the top five in mid-range FGM per game, eight times in the past 10 seasons, and has not once finished lower than 11th.

DeMar DeRozan's shot conversion rates from less than 5 feet, 5-9 feet, 10-14 feet, and 15-19, are 61% (170 FGM/ 275 FGA), 49% (75 FGM/153 FGA), 51.1% (159 FGM/ 311 FGA) and 48.9% (181 FGM/ 370 FGA) respectively. That stands at an estimate of 50% altogether. Lethal.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo DeMar DeRozan is the 7th player in NBA history with 8 straight 35-point games. He joins...



James Harden DeMar DeRozan is the 7th player in NBA history with 8 straight 35-point games. He joins...Wilt ChamberlainElgin BaylorMichael JordanKobe BryantLeBron JamesJames Harden https://t.co/o1XcZqb4bj

DeRozan is the first player in NBA history to score 35 points and above, on 50% field goals, in eight consecutive games. He also leads the NBA in fourth quarter points, with 443 points to his name at an average of 8.2 per game, making him a reliable figure in the clutch.

The Bulls guard should be a strong candidate for this years coveted ‘MVP’ trophy. The new-look Bulls definitely have a real chance at contending for the NBA Championship provided they can keep All-Star guards DeMar DeRozan and Zach Lavine healthy and firing. The duo hold the key to Chicago potentially winning their first championship since 1998.

StatMuse @statmuse DeMar DeRozan averaged 34.2 points on 55.3% shooting in February.



That’s the most PPG on 55 FG% in a month since Michael Jordan in March 1992. DeMar DeRozan averaged 34.2 points on 55.3% shooting in February.That’s the most PPG on 55 FG% in a month since Michael Jordan in March 1992. https://t.co/t2C3sR92OB

