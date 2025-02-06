"Demon time in OKC" - NBA fans can't stop raving about Chet Holmgren's return to lineup alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and co. 

Chet Holmgren posted a cryptic message foreshadowing his return to the court for the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday morning, getting fans excited for him to come back. Holmgren, who has been out with a hip injury since November 11th, is one of the key pieces for the OKC Thunder alongside MVP front-runner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and All-Star Jalen Williams.

Thunder fans have been enjoying another year of success, but have been waiting for Holmgren to rejoin the starting lineup so they can see the team at full strength. Before he went down with injury, Holmgren was off to a stellar start to his sophomore season. His return serves as a boost for an already dominant lineup.

Fans have been clamoring for Holmgren's return for a few weeks now, but Thunder head coach Mark Daignault has exercised patience in ramping Holmgren back up into playing shape. The Thunder haven't struggled without him either, going 32-7 in his absence en route to the best record in the NBA.

Holmgren took a page out of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's book, taking to social media to tease his return to the team with a no-word post.

The Thunder fan base is one of the more passionate groups in the NBA world, and they jumped all over Chet Holmgren's post, hyped for his return.

"my life makes sense now, thanks #7," one fan commented.

"title run loading…" another fan predicted.

"Literally best news of my year. Can’t wait to see you shine," another supporter said.

"Welcome back big fella!" a fan said about Holmgren's return.

"Yay Chet yayyy!!! So happy to have you back and healthy!" another commented, echoing the larger sentiment.

How does Chet Holmgren fit with the Thunder when he returns?

The OKC Thunder(40-9) have the best record in the league so far, and they have largely done so without Chet Holmgren, starting former New York Knick Isaiah Hartenstein at center. When Holmgren comes back, Mark Daignault will be tested when it comes to structuring rotations featuring the entirety of his lineup. One place where Holmgren helps is the minutes where Gilgeous-Alexander sits.

Along with their lack of interior size, the Thunder struggled in the minutes where their MVP candidate rested last season, especially in the playoffs. Getting Chet Holmgren back allows Daignault to stagger lineups in a way where he and Jalen Williams play together in those minutes to keep the Thunder even with their opponent.

Regardless, getting Chet Holmgren back improves the Thunder's already excellent chances at going on a deep playoff run and contending for the 2025 title.

