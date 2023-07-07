Dennis Rodman gets tattoo of his GF on his face, one-upping Moriah Mills

At 62 years old, Dennis Rodman can still get you to scratch your head. In his latest highlight, "The Worm" got his latest tattoo, which is on his face.

The seven-time NBA rebounding leader was seen in a video, fresh from the tattoo shop, showcasing the face of his girlfriend.

This reminds basketball fans of the time adult actress Moriah Mills got Zion Williamson's name tattooed on her face. Rodman took it a notch higher by putting the image of his girlfriend instead of just the name.

Daily Loud @DailyLoud Dennis Rodman gets a tattoo f his girlfriend on his face

Fans were quick to react to the news, with the tattoo getting a mixed reception:

𝙆𝙪𝙩𝙩𝙖𝘽𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙖 @dreamzz_kidd



She got a “Zion” tattoo on her face Moriah Mills is INSANE LMFAOOOOOShe got a “Zion” tattoo on her face Moriah Mills is INSANE LMFAOOOOOShe got a “Zion” tattoo on her face💀💀 https://t.co/ZNH25GA3J1

Cleopatra @Cleoyourlatina @DailyLoud This is a actually the worst idea in the world, why the FACE @DailyLoud This is a actually the worst idea in the world, why the FACE💀😭

Jim Is Here To Praise Them @PraiseHimJim @DailyLoud Wow, talk about wearing your heart on your face! Dennis Rodman really knows how to make a bold statement of love. I hope his girlfriend appreciates the permanent affection. @DailyLoud Wow, talk about wearing your heart on your face! Dennis Rodman really knows how to make a bold statement of love. I hope his girlfriend appreciates the permanent affection.

Isiah Thomas disagrees with Dennis Rodman about Larry Bird

Dennis Rodman was last in the news for stirring up the discussion that Larry Bird would not be able to play in today's NBA. He felt that the Boston Celtics legend would be in a league somewhere in Europe.

Here's how Rodman put it on VladTV:

“Sorry, what? If Larry Bird played in this era he’d be in Europe… Hell no, there’s no way… I think the kid from Denver is way better than him."

Bird's Celtics were a constant rival, even before the Detroit Pistons got their championships in '89 and '90.

Dennis Rodman's teammate during those championship years Isiah Thomas disagrees, he thinks that Larry Legend will win at the highest level in today's NBA. Here's what he said on "Sway's Universe:"

"My personal opinion on Larry Bird, if Larry Bird was playing today, he would still be the MVP of the league, and his team would still be winning championships.

"Now, why do I say that? Because we just watched The Joker, who is very similar to Larry Bird, take his Denver Nuggets team and win the championship. So if I look at these two players, and I’m sayin’ that they’re similar, then Bird would win two or three championships in this era."

The 80s Detroit Pistons were eliminated twice by Bird's Celtics in 1985 and 1987. Thomas and Rodman eventually overcame the hump, beating the Celtics in the 1989 NBA Eastern Conference finals en route to the Pistons' first-ever championship after beating the Los Angeles Lakers.

