Dennis Rodman outlines major difference between Michael Jordan & Lakers legends' playing style: “Kobe was more like a gymnast”

The similarities between Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant have long been debated and compared by basketball fans in the barbershop. Taking a closer look at both NBA superstars was Dennis Rodman who had experience teaming up with both supreme athletes.

'The Worm' came to the Chicago Bulls via trade from the San Antonio Spurs at the start of the 1995-96 season for backup center Will Purdue. Forming a trio with Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, the Bulls went on to have a historical 72-10 season record en route to winning three consecutive championships.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA When MJ and Scottie had to hold Rodman back so he wouldn't get tossed in a close game against the Lakers When MJ and Scottie had to hold Rodman back so he wouldn't get tossed in a close game against the Lakers 😂 https://t.co/HN6tAS3VSo

After his days with the Bulls, Rodman signed with the Los Angeles Lakers to team up with a young Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant. The seven-time rebounding champion played for only 23 games and averaged 2.1 points and 11.2 rebounds in 28.6 minutes.

In an interview with journalist DJ Vlad, the five-time NBA champion had a chance to compare both Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan.

"I think Michael was more driven to win," Rodman said about Michael Jordan. "He hates the fact that, we're gonna win, we're gonna win and he took control of that, you know. I give him that credit right there. I give him that it's like I would say, Scottie had that will too but Kobe became like that. Kobe started to emulate his game like Michael and stuff like that."

Rodman then went further contrasting both shooting guards to a gymnast and a ballerina.

"I think Kobe was more like a gymnast, you know, when he played, and Mike was more like [...] you know a ballet dance because you know what most of the time he plays on his toes. When he does everything it's always like boom boom of a sudden one-two punch," Rodman added.

WATCH: Dennis Rodman's interview with DJ Vlad

Dennis Rodman on working with Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen compared to Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant

The accolades of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal are very much documented in the history of the NBA. But the Los Angeles Lakers dynamic duo once teamed up with Dennis Rodman before both of them became successful.

The marriage between Rodman and the Lakers didn't last but it already made an impression to the former NBA defensive player of the year that both players didn't like him.

Ball Street Journal @BallStOfficial Rodman hits a free throw w his eyes closed while playing for the Lakers Rodman hits a free throw w his eyes closed while playing for the Lakers 😆 https://t.co/AQXdKnPAxc

Asked what is the difference between working with Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, and Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal, Rodman didn't pull any punches.

"It was hard because I knew the fact that Shaq and Kobe wouldn't like me," said Rodman. "I know Shaq wouldn't like me because the whole attention became Dennis. It shifted from them to me quick. You can see it in the stands and see it in the city and stuff like that. They wouldn't talk to me even in games and stuff-- so it's like the main reason why they cut me. They went to the upper head and they didn't want me there anymore."

This was the second to the last stop of Rodman in his colorful career within the NBA. He played his last season with the Dallas Mavericks for just 12 games before getting waived.

