Dennis Rodman's daughter Trinity Rodman sends love to $39,582,000,000 brand's global athlete-driven campaign ft. Lamine Yamal & more

Dennis Rodman's daughter Trinity Rodman joined star athletes for an Adidas campaign "You Got This." The daughter of the NBA legend joined soccer and basketball stars including Anthony Edwards to help the sports brand make the drive success.

Trinity took to her social media to react to the $39.582 billion brand's (market value per Bloomberg) initiative on her social media. She reposted a post by "@soccerbible" on her Instagram story and reacted with three red heart emojis.

[Credit: IG/@trinity_rodman]

"You Got This" is an initiative by Adidas that primarily focuses on disarming the negative impact of pressure and motivating sports fans to become a positive influence.

Apart from Trinity Rodman, soccer stars Aitana Bonmatí, Lamine Yamal, NBA Star Anthony Edwards, legendary soccer star Jurgen Klopp and WNBA star Aliyah Boston are other athletes who have teamed for the initiative.

According to Soccer Bible, the sports giant has also created "Sideline Essentials" for the athletes in light of the long research conducted by the brand. The findings of the research showed that "five positive behaviors" could help athletes in being consistent in playing sports.

Klopp agreed with Adidas' initiative and said that the right support around players could help them in elevating their performance.

"I’ve been in football a long time, as a player, a captain, and a manager, so I know how crucial it is to have the right support around you," Klopp said. "A simple ‘well done’, a hand on the shoulder, a hug or a word at the right moment, can completely change a player’s mindset and as a result, their performance."

The post showed Trinity Rodman sharing a light moment with her mother and elder brother DJ Rodman. Lamine Yamal also had a big smile on his face while he posed with his son for a picture.

Trinity Rodman denies "dad" status to father Dennis Rodman

Trinity Rodman has been open about her relationship with her father Dennis Rodman. While she continues to rise among the most famous athletes in the world, she is not yet ready to share the spotlight with the Bulls legend as her father.

In December, Trinity appeared on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast and opened up about her relationship with her estranged father.

"We never want to make him look bad and that is at the cost of kind of holding it a lot," she said. "I guess it's just like that anger that I haven't been really able to let out is difficult for me."

"He’s not a dad. Maybe by blood, but nothing else," Trinity added.

After the comments, Dennis Rodman apologized to his daughter for not being a "dad."

