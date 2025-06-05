Dennis Rodman's daughter Trinity Rodman shares romantic moments in Paris with boyfriend Ben Shelton after French Open exit

Dennis Rodman's daughter, Trinity Rodman, shared glimpses from her romantic Paris getaway with her boyfriend Ben Shelton. On Thursday, the professional soccer player posted a video on her Instagram account.

It featured clips of the couple from their dates and outings. Trinity expressed her love for her partner in the caption.

"No one else 🤍," Trinity wrote.

The video also included an image where the couple shared a kiss on the street. In another short clip, they walked together while holding hands.

Unlike her dad who is an NBA legend, Trinity plays for the Washington Spirits in the National Women's Soccer League. Meanwhile, Shelton is also a professional athlete.

He is a tennis player who most recently played in the French Open and had a fourth-round exit. While the Spirits star is loving and open about her relationship with her partner, she is also outspoken about her sour relationship with her father.

When Dennis Rodman's daughter Trinity Rodman expressed her real thoughts on her relationship with Ben Shelton

It has been about three months since Trinity Rodman and Ben Shelton made their relationship public. The couple first uploaded similar TikTok videos in their accounts, which piqued their fans' curiosity. However, on March 18, Shelton hard-launched the relationship by sharing a picture with Rodman on his Instagram handle.

The Spirits star appeared in an interview on ESPN where she revealed her true feelings about the Tennis professional.

"I mean, I am just another person in a relationship that people know about it." Rodman said in March. "So yeah, I'm obviously very happy, and hopefully some of the world is happy. I think you know, it's in the public eye, and I can't really do much about it."

The Bulls legend's daughter is one of the best female soccer players in the world. However, she missed the entirety of the last NWSL season due to a back injury that has hampered her since the start of her career.

The Paris Olympic gold medalist is back on track in her rehab and shared a positive message about her recovery with her fans on Sunday.

