Dennis Schroder believes team Germany is finest squad to play with over any of his NBA teams: "Best team I’ve ever played on"

German star Dennis Schroder took on a leadership role as he led the national squad to the 2023 FIBA World Cup finals after beating Team USA in the semifinals. Despite his incredible performance, Schroder gave the credit to the players in this year's roster.

The Toronto Raptors guard had a great game against the USA, scoring 17 points and sharing the rock with nine assists. This included a clutch jumper from the free throw line that extended Germany's lead over the Americans.

Following their win, Schroder praised the current roster and proclaimed that it's the best team he's been a part of.

"We rebounded the ball, we played quickly, we defended. I think in these knockout games, you have to tighten the screws on defense, and we did that against the strong Americans," Schroder said. "That's why we are now in the final.

"My team is extremely awesome. I think this is the best team I've ever been on, whether it's the NBA or the national team.

"I'm enjoying playing together and being on the court. Everyone is happy for each other. Of course, there is no better feeling [than to win] against the USA, a strong team. A lot of respect for them, but we simply gave it our all as a team for 40 minutes...

"When we do our things and execute, we can beat any team. Of course, winning against the USA is very, very cool, but we still have one game, and we still have to stay focused and play against a strong Serbia on Sunday."

This is the first time the Germans have reached the FIBA World Cup finals. Last year, they showed promise after finishing with the bronze medal in the 2022 EuroBasket tournament.

Austin Reaves praised the German team and Dennis Schroder

Austin Reaves had a stellar game for USA Basketball, scoring 21 points off the bench. Despite his production, it wasn't enough for them to overcome the German national team.

Following their loss, Reaves had high praise for their opponents and even made a special mention for his former LA Lakers teammate, Dennis Schroder.

"Obviously super tough," Reaves said. "We knew the task at hand, and that was to go win, and we didn’t do that, so you tip your hat. Very happy for Dennis [Schroder]. Like I said a million times, I got a lot of love for him. He’s family, and I know how special this moment is for him."

Team USA's loss will prompt them to make major changes in future international bouts and tournaments.

