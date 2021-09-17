Dennis Schroder Contract History: How much has the Boston Celtics point guard made so far in NBA earnings?

Dennis Schroder ended his stint at the LA Lakers after a disappointing exit in the NBA playoffs. He looked a great pick for them initially, but as the season progressed his performances deteriorated. The German was brought into the team to play a supporting role in initiating the offense. However, he failed to handle the pressure of the postseason.

Dennis Schroder started all the games in the series against Phoenix. He averaged 14.3 PPG and looked short of his potential best. Looking at his performance early on in the season, the Lakers offered him a four year $84,000,000 contract. The German rejected that deal, as he was looking for something above $100,000,000.

His below-par performance in the playoffs meant that his demand for a lucrative contract would not be met. This led Dennis Schroder to sign for the Boston Celtics. He was offered a one-year mid-cap level deal for the taxpayer mid-level exception at $5,890,000. The point guard signed that deal and became a Celtics player.

Dennis Schroder has been in the league for eight years. The Celtics will be the fourth team he has played for in his NBA career. In today's article, we mention all of his contracts with the previous franchises and his overall earnings in the NBA.

Dennis Schroder Career Earnings

In his eight year career as a NBA player, Dennis Schroder has earned a total of $69,042,112. Here is the detailed information as to how much the player has earned with the four teams he has played for in the league.

Dennis Schroder was picked 17th overall by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2013 NBA draft. The guard made $7,51,0862 on his four-year rookie contract. He was sent to the Developmental league to work on his game and from there on, he has never looked back. The Guard had a breakout year in the 2014-15 season. He averaged 10 PPG that year and caught the eye of several NBA fans.

The Hawks offered him a four year $70,000,000 contract in the 2016-17 season. He was guaranteed to earn $62,000,000 on that deal, which meant that he would earn an average of $15,000,000 per year. The remaining amount will be offered as incentives to him.

He moved to the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2018. However, the value of his NBA contract remained the same. After shining in OKC for two seasons, Dennis Schroder moved to the LA Lakers for the 2021-22 season. He earned $15,500,000 in his final year of the contract and also received an incentive of $5,00,000.

