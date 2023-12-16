Denver Nuggets Injury Report (Dec. 16): Latest on Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon's status

Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon are likely to suit up for the Denver Nuggets when they host the OKC Thunder on Saturday night. While both Murray and Gordon are listed in the Nuggets' injury report, they are given "probable" status, which means they might play through injury.

However, another Denver Nuggets starter, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, will sit out for the second straight game due to concussion protocols. Vlatko Cancar, as previously reported, could only make a return to the Denver Nuggets by Apr. 2 at the soonest.

What happened to Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon?

Jamal Murray hurt his right ankle just when he made a return from a hamstring injury, and a few games later, he sprained his other ankle. Despite the injuries on both feet, Murray still got to play, but his minutes are being monitored.

Meanwhile, Aaron Gordon is nursing a right heel strain but has played through it and is expected to play for the seventh straight time.

Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon's stats vs Brooklyn Nets

Jamal Murray played for a shade under 22 and a half minutes for the Denver Nuggets in their last game against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night. He finished with 16 points, one rebound, two assists, three steals and one block.

Meanwhile, Aaron Gordon put up 13 points, three rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in a little less than 24 minutes of action.

Nikola Jokic put up a triple-double of 26 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists with one steal to lead the Denver Nuggets to a blowout 124-101 home win against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Denver Nuggets' bench got to contribute more, with Peyton Watson leading the way with 18 points, seven rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block.

With the Nuggets starters getting more rest, with the outcome already settled earlier than expected, they are expected to be very fresh against the Thunder, which cleared all its players to play without injury.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is expected to be a marked man, as he put up 43 points, nine rebounds, six assists and two steals in their previous game, albeit in a losing effort to the Sacramento Kings.

Justin Holiday, who only had two points against the Brooklyn Nets, is expected to step up against the OKC Thunder.