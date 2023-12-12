Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight against Chicago Bulls? Latest on 2x MVP's status (Dec. 12)

Nikola Jokic will still be in action for the Denver Nuggets in the tail-end of a back-to-back schedule against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night at the United Center in Chicago. Jokic is not listed in the Nuggets' injury report for their game against the Bulls.

Jamal Murray, who injured his left ankle during the Denver Nuggets' Monday night game against the Atlanta Hawks, is also cleared to play against the Chicago Bulls.

Only Vlatko Cancar is listed as out for the Denver Nuggets as he is still recovering from an ACL injury.

According to CBS, Vlatko Cancar, a teammate of Luka Doncic with the Slovenian national team, is expected to play again on April 2, 2023 at the earliest.

Although he is cleared to play for the Denver Nuggets, Jay Huff is listed as a game-time decision for Tuesday night as he was recently assigned to their NBA G-League affiliates, the Grand Rapids Gold.

Nikola Jokic admits Denver Nuggets 'panicked' vs. Atlanta Hawks

The game between the Denver Nuggets and the Atlanta Hawks at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta instantly became a heated showdown between Serbia's two big basketball names, Nikola Jokic and Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Jokic played like the former regular season and reigning Finals MVP with 25 points, eight rebounds, nine assists, two blocks, and three steals. Bogdanovic caught fire and finished with a career-high 40 points on 10 triples as he willed the Hawks' comeback from 20 points down early in the fourth quarter.

Although the Nuggets still managed to escape with a 129-122 win, Jokic admitted that the Hawks' furious rally made them anxious.

Nikola Jokic said:

“We were playing like we were in a panic. A win is a win and that's the most important thing... We got the stops when we needed it.”

Jokic then praised Bogdanovic, who had a history of knee issues, saying:

“I think this is the first time in a long time he really moves normally and doesn't have any pains. I remember when he had games like this when he seemed like he never missed a shot.”

Nikola Jokic was supposed to join Bogdan Bogdanovic with the Serbian team that played in the recent FIBA Basketball World Cup in the Philippines. However, the wear and tear of the NBA Finals prevented him from doing so.

It paved the way for Bogdanovic to put up a historic performance in the World Cup as he moved up to become the tournament's all-time three-points leader.