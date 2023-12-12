Denver Nuggets Injury Report (Dec. 12): Latest update on Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon's availability

The Denver Nuggets are immediately back in action on Tuesday night after ending their three-game losing streak on Monday against the Atlanta Hawks. The Nuggets will be at the United Center to take on the Chicago Bulls. On that note, let's look at the latest Denver Nuggets injury report for Dec. 12 featuring Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon.

According to ESPN's injury report, the Nuggets are dealing with just two injuries. Vlatko Cancar remains out as he recovers from a torn left ACL and has no timeline for a return. Jay Huff was listed as day-to-day, but he was sent down to the NBA G League along with Collin Gillespie and Braxton Key.

Murray was initially listed as probably due to a sprained right ankle before he was cleared to play on Monday. He had 29 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks in the Nuggets' 129-122 win.

Aaron Gordon also played on Monday night and was not on the team's injury report. Gordon, along with Jamal Murray, are likely to play against the Chicago Bulls on Dec. 12.

It should be pointed out that Tuesday's game is the defending champions' second game of a back-to-back, which means head coach Michael Malone could make some changes. With Murray recently dealing with an ankle injury, the Nuggets could be cautious enough to give him rest.

Malone could also use the game against the Bulls as a way to start a winning streak and continue to develop the team's chemistry. Nikola Jokic struggled with his shot during their losing streak, but had a bounce-back game against the Hawks. Jokic had 25 points on 13 shots with eight rebounds, nine assists and three steals.

Denver Nuggets vs Chicago Bulls game preview

Denver Nuggets vs Chicago Bulls

The Denver Nuggets and Chicago Bulls are set to clash for the second and final time this season. The Nuggets prevailed in their first meeting of the season 123-101 last Nov. 4 at the Ball Arena in Denver.

Nikola Jokic led the way with 28 points, 16 rebounds, nine assists and three steals, while Jamal Murray was limited to just nine minutes of action. Murray suffered a strained hamstring in the game and it cost him a huge chunk of November.

Tuesday's game is also the 101st meeting between the two teams, with the Nuggets ahead 57-43 in the all-time head-to-head matchup. Denver has dominated the matchup since March 21, 2018, winning seven of the last 10 games.

