Knicks' $81 million guard Josh Hart straightforwardly responds about NFL betting addiction: "For the love of the game"

Josh Hart of the New York Knicks has been open about his love for betting on NFL games. Hart loves to gamble, especially parlay, even though he signed a four-year, $81 million extension this past summer. He even shared the real reason why he bets on football despite being a millionaire.

The Knicks star was recently on X asking fans for advice about his parlay for Monday Night Football with the New York Giants facing the Green Bay Packers. He was worried that Packers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks is injured, so he's unsure if should put him in his parlay.

One fan asked Hart why he's still betting on NFL games despite having a net worth of around $15 million. The Villanova product had one simple answer:

"For the love of the game."

Josh Hart took a hilarious shot at Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Etienne for coming up short last Monday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hart would have hit his parlay if Etienne ran for 50 yards, but he came up short with 45 yards:

"Had a couple parlays going for Monday Night Football," Hart said. "Etienne kinda failed me a little bit. I needed him to get 50 yards, he got about 32. No, actually he got 45, he missed about five yards. I woulda won some money.

He added:

"I was really consumed by that yesterday. It put me in a bad mood, but I saw Tyrese (Haliburton) had a good game. I saw Indiana won, so I know the ramifications for what we do. I wish Etienne carried the ball more than 11 times."

Josh Hart helps Knicks beat Raptors on Monday night

Josh Hart of the New York Knicks against the Toronto Raptors

Josh Hart came off the bench to provide the New York Knicks a spark against the Toronto Raptors on Monday at Madison Square Garden. Hart had 16 points, seven rebounds and eight assists in the Knicks' 136-130 win over the Raptors.

Julius Randle had a game-high 34 points with eight rebounds and five assists, while RJ Barrett contributed 27 points, three rebounds and two assists. Jalen Brunson, who was nursing a sprained left ankle, ended with 21 points and nine assists.

Meanwhile, OG Anunoby led the way for the Raptors with 29 points, five rebounds and two assists. Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam and Dennis Schroder scored 20 points apiece, but it was not enough to prevent Toronto's 14th loss of the season.

