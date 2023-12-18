Denver Nuggets Injury Report (Dec. 18): Latest on Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon's status

Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon are likely to suit up for the Denver Nuggets when they host the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night. While both Murray and Gordon are listed in the Nuggets' injury report, they are given "probable" status, which means they might play through injury.

Another Denver Nuggets starter, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, is now upgraded to questionable for the said game after missing the past few games due to concussion protocols. Vlatko Cancar, as previously reported, is still recovering from an ACL injury.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon?

Jamal Murray sprained his right ankle shortly after returning from a hamstring ailment, and he sprained his other ankle a few games later. Murray was able to play despite injuries to both feet, although his minutes are being monitored.

Meanwhile, Aaron Gordon is nursing a right heel strain but has played through it and is expected to play once more.

Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon's stats vs OKC Thunder

Jamal Murray played for 27 and a half minutes for the Denver Nuggets in their last game against the OKC Thunder on Saturday night. He finished with 15 points, two rebounds, and five assists.

Meanwhile, Aaron Gordon put up 16 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and two steals in a little less than 33 minutes of action.

Nikola Jokic led the Denver Nuggets with a double-double of 24 points and 12 assists, six rebounds, and two steals. Michael Porter Jr. chipped in with 20 points and 11 rebounds.

The Denver Nuggets bench contributed once again, with Christian Braun contributing 14 points, two rebounds, one assist, and one steal, and Peyton Watson adding 13 points and seven rebounds.

However, the Denver Nuggets fell prey to the OKC Thunder, 118-117, on a Shai Gilgeous-Alexander game-winning turnaround jumper.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 25 points, six rebounds, eight assists, and two steals.

Jalen Williams added 24 points, one rebound, three assists, and one steal, while Chet Holmgren had a block party with eight rejections alongside a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds as well as one assist.

In the absence of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Justin Holiday has struggled for the Denver Nuggets, finishing with only six points, one rebound, and two assists, and he needs to step up ahead of a matchup against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.