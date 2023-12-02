Denver Nuggets Injury Report (Dec. 2): Latest update on Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray’s availability

The Denver Nuggets may not have Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon on Saturday against the Sacramento Kings. Murray has been particularly unlucky. The point guard missed 11 games due to a hamstring strain but returned on Nov. 29 against the Houston Rockets. “Glitch” had a decent showing, tallying 16 points, six rebounds and six assists but suffered a right sprained ankle.

Murray sat out in Denver’s 119-111 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Friday. The Nuggets got away with a little leeway against the Suns, as they also did not have Devin Booker and Jamal Murray. They may not enjoy the same when they visit the Kings, though.

The Nuggets were extremely cautious with Jamal Murray’s hamstring injury. They never tried to put him on the court until he wasn’t 100% healthy. Denver’s training staff could have that same approach concerning his ankle.

Murray, though, was able to play through a sprained ankle before. He was questionable but was eventually cleared and allowed to suit up. This injury might be a bit different, as it’s still too early in the season. The Nuggets might take a little risk in the later part of the season.

Aaron Gordon, meanwhile, is also questionable due to a right heel strain. He has missed the last four games as he tries to recover from the injury. There's a slim chance, though, that he could be on the court against the Kings.

Gordon has reportedly been feeling fine and may look to push for a chance to play on Saturday. Like Murray, he will be closely monitored until game time. The Denver Nuggets may decide on his status just a few hours before tip-off.

The Denver Nuggets have been quite fine despite injuries to Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray

The Denver Nuggets were 6-5 without Jamal Murray, including lopsided losses to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Nov. 19 and to the Houston Rockets five days later. Apart from those beatdowns, the other straight losses were quite winnable games.

In Aaron Gordon’s four-game absence, the Nuggets are surprisingly undefeated. They beat the San Antonio Spurs, LA Clippers, Houston Rockets and Phoenix Suns. The win against the Clippers was especially noteworthy, as Denver didn’t have Nikola Jokic, Murray and Gordon.

Expand Tweet

Despite the injuries, the Denver Nuggets hold a 14-6 record, just a game behind the Minnesota Timberwolves for the top spot in the Western Conference. Jokic continues to be his usual dominating self and could win his third MVP in four seasons.

Amid injuries to Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray, the defending champs are showing their resilience, depth and composure. The Sacramento Kings will not overlook them even if they show up without two of their best players on Saturday.