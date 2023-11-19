The Denver Nuggets have lost two of their last three games and Nikola Jokic needs his teammates to step up. The team is set to have four more road games and their next opponents are the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Ohio on Sunday, November 19. The game tips off at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

During their last game, Nikola Jokic did his best to keep the game afloat for the Nuggets but they fell short by just five points, losing 110-115 to the New Orleans Pelicans. Their record currently stands at 9-3 and is tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the best in the NBA Western Conference.

Nikola Jokic has not missed any game so far this season and according to the Denver Nuggets' latest injury report, he is good to go for their upcoming game against the Cavs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Unfortunately, Jamal Murray is still out with a quadricep injury and he is expected to be back by early December. Jay Huff and Vlatko Cancar are both "out indefinitely" and there is no clarity over when they will play again.

Nikola Jokic needs help from his teammates

Nikola Jokic recorded an impressive triple double with 26 points, 18 assists and 16 rebounds in the loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, his performance was still not enough to get the Denver Nuggets the win and head coach Mike Malone has said that Jokic's teammates need to step up.

Now that the Nuggets are the defending champions, every game that they play will have their opponents on their best foot forward. NBA teams are expected to bring their best strategy whenever they face the Nuggets and Malone insists that they need to be more consistent playing the whole 48 minutes.

"Everybody wants to beat the defending champions. I really applauded the effort in the second half. I just want that to be closer to 48 minutes, if possible," Malone said.

Jokic has been on top of the MVP ladder once again as he averages 29.7 points, 14.1 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 1.0 steals per game.

The Denver Nuggets will face four more teams in this road trip from November 19 to 24. They will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic and the Houston Rockets.