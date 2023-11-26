Denver Nuggets Injury Report (Nov 26): Latest status of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Aaron Gordon's availability

The Denver Nuggets face the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday in NBA action. Both Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Aaron Gordon are expected to play, having been listed as probable in the injury report. Reggie Jackson and Nikola Jokic are also expected to be in the rotation.

However, Jamal Murray and Vlatko Cancar are out as they continue dealing with their injuries. Murray's absence is a big blow to the Nuggets, who have been without their star guard for nine games.

Murray missed half of the 2020-21 season and the entire 2021-22 season due to an ACL injury. As such, it's clear why Mike Malone and the Denver Nuggets medical staff are cautiously approaching Murray's injury struggles, which appear to be centered around his hamstring.

Denver could navigate the early part of the season without their star point guard. They need him to be fit and perform at an elite level later in the season and into the postseason.

As such, they will continue to rely on Reggie Jackson until Murray is ready to return and his risk of injury is at a sustainably low level.

Of course, having the best player in the world on the roster helps lessen the blow of an All-Star guard being in the injury report. However, the Denver Nuggets will likely want to manage Nikola Jokic's fitness throughout the season, too.

Nikola Jokic face Victor Wembanyama in the Denver Nuggets' latest game

Nikola Jokic will get an opportunity to face off against rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama on Sunday.

The San Antonio Spurs rookie has produced mixed performances to begin his career in the NBA, which is exactly what was expected of the young talent with little experience of American basketball.

This will be Jokic and Wembanyama's first time against each other in the NBA. The Denver Nuggets' star big man will look to imprint his presence onto the game early and utilize his unique skill and physicality to generate an early advantage over his 7-foot-4 opponent.

It will be interesting to see whether coach Gregg Popovich tasks Wembanyama with guarding Jokic or whether he's asked to try and handle the explosiveness of Aaron Gordon, who continues to impress in a tertiary role for Mike Malone's team.

Wembanayma will undoubtedly develop into one of the best players in the NBA, but it's going to take some time. Facing off against a talent like Jokic and learning how he impacts the game in many ways will be a good education for Wembanyama and the Spurs.

However, it's unlikely that Popovich's team will beat the reigning NBA champions.