Denver Nuggets Injury Report (Nov. 29): Latest on Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon’s availability

The Denver Nuggets have a stacked injury list ahead of their NBA regular season game against the Houston Rockets. This includes their Big 3 of Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray.

Jokic is nursing a back injury while Gordon has a heel injury and Murray has a hamstring problem. As such, all three are listed as questionable ahead of the Nuggets-Rockets game.

Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray all sat out for the Nuggets' previous game against the LA Clippers. However, with a game against the vastly improved Houston Rockets up next, they might be needed. A final update is expected later on Wednesday just hours before tip-off.

Hunter Tyson and Peyton Watson are also listed on the Denver Nuggets' injury report, but both are due to illnesses. Vlatko Cancar remains out for the as he continues to recover from an ACL injury.

Nuggets stun Clippers without Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray

Despite playing without Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon, the Denver Nuggets pulled off a major stunner on Monday night, beating the full-strength Clippers at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

To make it even sweeter for the Nuggets, it was DeAndre Jordan and former LA Clippers player Reggie Jackson who stepped up. Jackson fired 35 points and 13 assists, while Jordan added 21 points and 13 rebounds in a vintage performance.

Jackson discussed the win against his former team when speaking to reporters after the game:

“[It is] definitely one of the sweeter ones. We got our main guys out and it was really great for the team, a resilient group, the way we came together. I was just proud of the way we kept battling.”

Reggie Jackson lauded DeAndre Jordan, who was part of the Clippers' former Big 3 with Chris Paul and Blake Griffin, also known as "Lob City":

“I might have been the one that was the recipient of the points, but my old head DJ getting on the rim, being back in this building looking like young Lob City a little bit. He drew all the defense in and everybody was open on the weak side.”

DeAndre Jordan also shared his thoughts:

“Tonight the lob was there. We made them pay on different things.”

Even Paul George of the Clippers praised Jackson and Jordan:

“Reggie just did a great job putting pressure on in the pick-and-roll, and DeAndre is one of the best still at getting out slipping and playing above the rim. They just had it working tonight.”

If Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are unable to play on Wednesday night, expect Reggie Jackson and DeAndre Jordan to step up again for the Nuggets.