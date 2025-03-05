  • home icon
  Denver Nuggets injury update: Massive update on Nikola Jokic's status after injury concerns emerges, 4 others iffy (Mar. 5)

Denver Nuggets injury update: Massive update on Nikola Jokic's status after injury concerns emerges, 4 others iffy (Mar. 5)

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Mar 05, 2025 13:21 GMT
NBA: Denver Nuggets at Boston Celtics - Source: Imagn
Denver Nuggets injury update: Massive update on Nikola Jokic's status after injury concerns emerges, 4 others iffy (Mar. 5) (Image Source: Imagn)

The Denver Nuggets face massive injury problems ahead of Wednesday's matchup against the Sacramento Kings. Nikola Jokic headlines their lengthy injury report, which includes four rotation players. The concerns around Jokic have grown as the three-time MVP is questionable to play, citing left ankle inflammation.

That issue for him was first spotted when the Nuggets visited the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Saturday. Jokic limped right after tipoff after seemingly tweaking his ankle.

He played the rest of the game, tallying 20 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists in 39 minutes.

Meanwhile, Aaron Gordon is questionable to return after missing two consecutive games, citing a left ankle sprain. Vlatko Cancar, Zeke Nnaji and Peyton Watson have the same status for this game. Cancar hasn't played since Nov. 19, citing a left knee injury. Nnaji is dealing with a left ankle sprain, and Watson has a right knee sprain. He hasn't played since Jan. 31.

On the other hand, Julian Strawther joins the Denver Nuggets' injury report among the absentees with a left knee sprain. He will be on the sidelines with DaRon Holmes II, who has been out since the start of the season with a right Achilles injury.

Denver Nuggets preview vs. Sacramento Kings, where to watch and more

The Denver Nuggets are coming off a 2-2 run. Despite their shaky form, they are expected to win against the Sacramento Kings if Nikola Jokic plays and other rotation players like Aaron Gordon and Peyton Watson return.

The Nuggets have struggled against contending teams like the LA Lakers and Boston Celtics in this streaky four-game patch. The Kings are a fairly easy challenge, especially without Domantas Sabonis, who is out for a week with a hamstring injury.

NBC Sports California and ALT/KUSA will provide coverage of the Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets game in local regions. Viewers outside the local areas can catch live action online via NBA League Pass. The game will begin at 9:00 p.m. ET at the Ball Arena, the Nuggets' homecourt.

Sacramento Kings Nation! You can check out the latest Sacramento Kings Schedule and dive into the Kings Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Edited by Arhaan Raje
