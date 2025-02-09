Derrick Rose's ex Mieka Reese beams with pride and surprises son PJ Rose with grand bash as his undefeated run ends in playoffs

Derrick Rose's ex Mieka Reese is celebrating every achievement of her son PJ Rose. The former girlfriend of the ex NBA star has been regular in commending her young son as he continues to get better on the basketball court.

In her social media post on Saturday, Feb. 8, Mieka Reese posted a video of a surprise party that she threw for her son. She was celebrating her son's team's latest achievement. PJ and his team had been undefeated throughout the regular season.

In the Instagram video, the proud mother had decorated the entire room with colorful balloons. Derrick Rose's jerseys with the Memphis Grizzlies, Chicago Bulls and Simeon Career Academy (his high school) were also hung on the wall.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Way to play kid @impjrose 🏀⛹️‍♂️💛🤍💙!! You guys had a great season! Undefeated is crazy we lost in playoffs but still so proud of ya kid! #22," Mieka Reese wrote in the caption.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

[Credit: IG/@miekajoi_]

Derrick Rose is currently married to Alaina Anderson. Despite their separation, Rose and Reese continue to raise PJ Rose together.

Derrick Rose's ex Mieka Reese reveals the competitive side of son PJ Rose amidst health struggles

The idiom that "Apple doesn't fall far from the tree" is true in Derrick Rose's son PJ Rose. The son of the former NBA star got the competitive gene from his father and it was apparent during his health struggles recently.

Earlier, on Feb. 2, Reese posted a video on her social media, giving an update on her son's health. Reese posted a video of her cooking dinner for her son. She was cooking turkey for her son post his training.

She also revealed in the video that PJ Rose had been dealing with a fever in the last two days, and regardless, kept showing up for skirmishes.

"I am gonna cook some dinner for PJ,” she said. “My baby, he has had a fever the last two days. Still went to skirmish, still went to practice. So Imma make him dinner."

[Credit: IG/@miekajoi_]

Since his retirement, Rose has taken his son under his wing as the young man continues his journey in basketball. After his retirement, the former NBA player said that PJ was not very happy with him stepping away from NBA basketball.

However, the Chicago Bulls legend also pointed out that when he told his son that they would be able to spend more time together and he could even help him get better, he was convinced.

Last month, the Bulls announced that the franchise will retire Derrick Rose's #1 jersey next season. Although Rose never won a title in Chicago, his legacy during his stay was historic.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback