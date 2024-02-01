Derrick Rose's superstitions get brutally exposed by former New York Knicks teammates: "Those demons will not be in there!"

Derrick Rose has bounced from team to team, including two stints with the New York Knicks. During his second run with the team, he was a veteran player for the younger guys. Rose had a chance to team up with some of the younger players, and is now getting exposed.

Rose's injury gradually caused him to decline in production after his prime years were cut short. Although a tough decision, the guard accepted the role and became a veteran leader on most of the teams he's been with after his stint with the Chicago Bulls.

The three-time All-Star returned to the Knicks after he was traded by the Detroit Pistons during the 2020-21 season. He played with Elfrid Payton and Theo Pinson during his second stretch for one season. The two players have revealed on Pinson's podcast "Run Your Race" about Rose's superstitions.

"He's a great vet," Payton said. "He's gonna spray that locker room though.

"Those demons will not be in there!" Pinson said. "Coach Thibs would be up there talking on the board."

According to Pinson, the veteran guard would spray even while head coach Tom Thibodeau would brief the team on their game plans.

In 2013, it was revealed by his high school coach that Rose had always been superstitious. However, he didn't go into detail about the guard's habit of spraying the locker room. He did mention that the 2010-11 MVP was always the last person to come out of the locker room and team huddles.

Current teammate feels Derrick Rose's last season with the New York Knicks shouldn't define him

After being traded to the New York Knicks, Derrick Rose stayed with the team for two more seasons. During this time, he quickly accepted his role and had a decent run with the team. In the 2021-22 season, he was limited to just 26 games as he dealt with injuries.

Even with his injuries, the point guard was able to average 12 points, three rebounds and four assists. Rose even had four games where he started for the Knicks. The following season, he wasn't able to produce similar numbers. He played 27 games, slightly more than the previous season.

Along with his numbers dropping, Rose also fell out of the rotation. His minutes decreased, going from 24.5 in the previous year to 12.5. Now, Rose is with the Memphis Grizzlies. Desmond Bane shared his honest thoughts on Rose's second New York Knicks tenure following his preseason debut.

"Last year in New York, you know how the business goes, but the year before that, he was a real good player and helped them win a lot of games. We expect him to do the same for us," Bane said.

Although he fell out of the rotation, players still believe in Rose's skills as a basketball player and a veteran leader.

