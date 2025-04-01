Derrick Rose sends 5-word message as Bulls legend dotes on wife Alaina Rose's pouty pose from Swiss vacation

Derrick Rose and his wife, Alaina Anderson, have been sharing peeks from their vacation in Switzerland. After Anderson shared pictures from the vacation on Monday, Rose gave a peek into their next stop in Geneva.

The former NBA player shared two pictures on Instagram, one featuring their stop at a major event in the city.

The first picture showed Rose clicking a selfie-style picture of his pouting wife in the car. Anderson wore a striped blazer over a white top.

"OldFN got a young one," Rose wrote.

[Credit: IG/@drose]

The couple also attended Watches and Wonders Geneva, which is being held in the city from April 1-7. In the subsequent story, the couple posed with their friends in front of the event's venue.

[Credit: IG/@drose]

Since Rose has bid farewell to the NBA, he has been spending most of his time with his family. Just a few weeks ago, Rose and his wife were at Madison Square Garden for the game between the New York Knicks and the Chicago Bulls, both of his former teams.

He has also prioritized his time with his children. The former Chicago Bulls legend has started training his eldest son, PJ Rose, who wants to have an NBA career like his father.

Derrick Rose's wife Alaina Anderson reacts to husband's flirtatious remark on Instagram

Although Derrick Rose and Alaina Anderson made their relationship public in 2016, the couple has been together since 2015. A decade after, the former Bulls star doesn't hesitate in flirting with his wife, which can also sometimes leave her embarrassed.

After Rose put out a story featuring his wife pouting for the picture inside the car, Alaina Anderson reposted the post with a hilarious message.

Alluding to Rose's "OldFN got a young one" comment, Anderson fired back in jest.

"WHO LET HIM ON INSTAGRAM," she wrote with a series of laughing emojis.

[Credit: IG/@alainataughtyou]

Previously, she had also shared a picture of a luxury watch bracelet encrusted with diamonds. In the caption, Anderson hilariously asked Derrick Rose to get it for her.

"Queen Laina...Make it happen @drose," she wrote.

[Credit: IG/@alainataughtyou]

Anderson has been a constant support for Derrick Rose for the longest time. They got engaged in 2021, when Rose surprised her with the question in Madison Square Garden. Two years later, the couple got married in Beverly Hills, California.

They have two children: a seven-year-old daughter, Layla Malibu Rose, and a five-year-old son, London Marley. Rose also has a son, PJ Rose, from his previous relationship.

