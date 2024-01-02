Despite crushing defeat, Bucks’ star Malik Beasley thanks ‘big man above’ after achieving 1,000 career three pointers

Malik Beasley and the Milwaukee Bucks saw their 15-game home winning streak come to an end in the first game of 2024, after losing to the Indiana Pacers at Fiserv Forum (122-113). Despite the loss, Beasley reached a milestone, as he surpassed the 1,000 mark in made three-pointers.

After the game, Beasley took to social media and reacted to this milestone, thanking the 'big man above':

"I honestly hate postin after a lost but I reached 1000 3s… so thank you to the big man above," Malik Beasley wrote on his Instagram account.

Beasley finished the game with 12 points, four rebounds and four assists, on 4/8 from beyond the arc.

Malik Beasley calls two-game series vs the Indiana Pacers 'like playoff games' for the Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers faced each other on Monday at Fiserv Forum and will now collide again in Indianapolis on Wednesday. This two-game series has attracted the league's attention, following the NBA In-Season Tournament semi-final in early December.

In addition to that, the two franchises have created a rivalry after the off-court incident that recently took place. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a career-high 64 points and wanted to get the game ball, but the Pacers didn't give it to him, which created a lot of tension in the locker room.

With that in mind, it doesn't come as a surprise that Malik Beasley and the Bucks have extra motivation to defeat the Pacers and they will have a second chance to do so on Wednesday. For Beasley, these matchups are 'like playoff games.'

"Definitely circled these games. They’re in our division. Also, with the In-Season Tournament, they knocked us out, so we’re a little competitive about that.

"We wanna get that lick back. We’re gonna do whatever we can to win at home and just keep our streak going, keep our momentum going, and handle our business," Malik Beasley said, via Wisconsin Sports Heroics.

"We wanted to win that In-Season Tournament for our young guys and also us. The game’s a little heated right now. It’s kinda like a playoff game, especially with the back-to-back games against them. It’s like a mini-series."

Despite the loss, the Milwaukee Bucks still have the second-best record in the East with 24 wins and just nine losses. At the same time, the Indiana Pacers have won four in a row and are sixth with 18 wins and 14 losses.