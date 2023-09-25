Despite winning 3 straight titles, Dennis Rodman never spoke to Bulls teammates Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen

Dennis Rodman was the foundation of the Chicago Bulls' second three-peat in the mid-to-late 90s (1995-1998). When he joined the Bulls, He was already a two-time NBA champion, claiming back-to-back titles with the Detroit Pistons (1989 and 1990). With Chicago, Rodman earned three more titles, finishing his career with a total of five rings.

Rodman created one of the most dominant Big Threes in the league's history playing alongside fellow legends Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. The trio was unstoppable on both ends and the main reason behind Chicago's dynasty. However, it looks like they didn't have such a warm relationship off the court, according to Rodman's interview with Graham Bensinger.

"Well, I think it was important for me to go there and win. Me and Scottie, and Michael, never had a conversation in three years in Chicago. Only time we had a conversation is on the court. That was it. And nobody believes that. I said well, only people I had a conversation with was probably Jud Buechler, Randy Brown, Steve Kerr, Luc Longley and other players. But me, Michael, and Scottie, we never had a conversation off the court," Dennis Rodman once told Bensinger.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What is Dennis Rodman's relationship with Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen?

Rodman was never the type of player to influence the team or front-office decisions. Unlike Jordan and Pippen, Rodman only wanted to be alongside the two fellow legends and win championships; he didn't care about anything else.

"For me, I was just more there for the ride, pretty much. I wanted to win championships with these guys. I would go to war for these guys any time of the day. It was just sad the fact that we could have come back and won a fourth championship very easily," Rodman said in an interview with ESPN's "First Take back" in 2020, via Bleacher Report.

Even though Rodman said he didn't speak with Jordan and Pippen off the court, the five-time champion revealed that he now has a great relationship with his former teammates and explained why he has kept in touch with both Pippen and Jordan.

"Me and Mike and Scottie have so much love for each other now because we're not haters with each other. We embrace the fact that we had a chance to play with each other. We're friends. We're not calling each other every day and hanging out, but when we see each other, we share the love. Like, 'Hey, appreciate you, man. I've got your back.' Stuff like that. That's how we love each other now," Rodman said in an interview with Bleacher Report in 2020.

"We embrace it because we put the NBA back on the map in the '90s. Me and Mike and Scottie revolutionized the game. The way everyone plays now, that's how we played then. And now all of a sudden everyone's talking about Big Threes. Now? Really? We were the Big Three. We were the main three. We consistently won, we consistently won championships," he added.

Rodman also said that the only thing he regrets now is that he never got the opportunity to fight for a fourth NBA championship in a row with the Bulls, as Jordan retired in the summer of 1998 while Pippen and Rodman got traded in the second part of the 1998-99 season.