Detroit Pistons 129-135 LA Lakers: Twitter is left stunned as LeBron James and Anthony Davis play over 45 minutes in double-overtime win

After scoring just 18 points in the 4th quarter of regulation time, the LA Lakers rallied to beat a gritty Detroit Pistons team 129-135 in a double overtime thriller. NBA MVP candidate LeBron James scored a game high 33 points and dished out 11 assists, which was countered by Jerami Grant's 32 points.

The surprise performers of the night were Detroit Pistons' Josh Jackson and Delon Wright, who scored 28 and 22 points respectively. The LA Lakers were unable to take care of business in regulation, which led to fans getting frustrated on social media site Twitter.

This game has been bad for everything except LeBron’s MVP case — Paolo Uggetti (@PaoloUggetti) February 7, 2021

The Lakers and Pistons after playing 2OT: pic.twitter.com/JTo3wIPHC5 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 7, 2021

Big watching the Lakers mood pic.twitter.com/qF3VdXlauz — Silver Screen & Roll (@LakersSBN) February 7, 2021

Twitter goes in a frenzy as LA Lakers overcome Detroit Pistons in double OT

The LA Lakers went into the game on the back of a 3 game winning streak, with their last victory coming over fellow title hopefuls Denver Nuggets in a convincing fashion. This game was second in the series of 5 matches they are scheduled to play at home, before they embark on yet another road trip.

The LA Lakers were in a comfortable position till the 3rd quarter, but a meltdown in the 4th combined with some exceptional shotmaking from the Detroit Pistons stretched the game to double overtime. Anthony Davis played a key role in the triumph as well, scoring 30 points and ending the game as +9.

Here's how Twitterati reacted to the LA Lakers' victory-

Lakers in 1st OT vs Lakers in 2nd OT https://t.co/SumVIJs69J — Ck (@Ckriss_r) February 7, 2021

BRON FOR THREE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lKbzR0tozi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 7, 2021

LeBron's reaction after hitting the dagger in 2OT 😴😂 pic.twitter.com/kXYGthXkUM — ESPN (@espn) February 7, 2021

The Pistons when they played the Lakers this season pic.twitter.com/Zdtfqep4OI — #RingerNBA (@ringernba) February 7, 2021

Lakers thoroughly deserve to lose this game. Scoreless over the final 4:07. Just embarrassing offensive execution — Dr. Rajpal Brar, DPT (@3cbPerformance) February 7, 2021

They play absolutely horrible basketball for extended stretches. — Ry (@JustRyCole) February 7, 2021

With this win, LA Lakers have improved to a 18-6 record, which is good for the second place in the Western Conference, right behind the Utah Jazz. The margin at the top of the standing is very minute, and the 17 time NBA champions will have to come up with a stronger performance against the OKC Thunder tomorrow if they are to maintain their spot at the top

The Detroit Pistons on the other hand, have the worst record in the eastern conference and are set to be stuck at the bottom of the table for some time. They are on a 4 game losing streak, and head coach Dwayne Casey will need to turn the team's season around if wants to avoid the sack.

LeBron since the Courtside Karen incident:



30.0 PPG

7.5 RPG

10.5 APG

55.6 FG%

41.7 3P% pic.twitter.com/JkpG0NyibZ — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 7, 2021

Come on, LeBron. Atone. You and your Lakers have been so sloppy since blowing a 17-pt lead to the NBA's worst team, at Staples. Now end this. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 7, 2021

Hail Mary by Bron, touchdown by Talen Horton-Tucker 🏈



(📺: @SpectrumSN) pic.twitter.com/YLAFmbHxmm — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 7, 2021

If I were the Pistons, I would simply play all my games against the Lakers. — Kevin Pelton (@kpelton) February 7, 2021

The Lakers got Josh Jackson looking like Klay Thompson tonight. — Colb (@___Colb___) February 7, 2021

Even if we hold on to win this game, just an absolute awful performance coming off maybe the best half of basketball we've played all season



Lakers just not focused, sloppy all night…embarrassing — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) February 7, 2021

The Lakers are elite at many things, including beating themselves with godawful turnovers. AK — Kamenetzky Brothers (@KamBrothers) February 7, 2021

I hope the Lakers don’t play the Pistons in the playoffs. — Lewis Kay (@lewiskay) February 7, 2021

AD really letting a Plumlee hold him back I’m sick — Daman Rangoola (@damanr) February 7, 2021

This game between the LA Lakers and Detroit Pistons served as gentle reminder to the NBA fans and analysts that LeBron James is a strong candidate for this year's MVP award, as he displayed a vintage performance in a game his team needed him the most. The 36 year old veteran was snubbed last year, and it looks like he has vengeance on his this time around.

