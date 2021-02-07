Detroit Pistons 129-135 LA Lakers: Twitter is left stunned as LeBron James and Anthony Davis play over 45 minutes in double-overtime win

After scoring just 18 points in the 4th quarter of regulation time, the LA Lakers rallied to beat a gritty Detroit Pistons team 129-135 in a double overtime thriller. NBA MVP candidate LeBron James scored a game high 33 points and dished out 11 assists, which was countered by Jerami Grant's 32 points.
The surprise performers of the night were Detroit Pistons' Josh Jackson and Delon Wright, who scored 28 and 22 points respectively. The LA Lakers were unable to take care of business in regulation, which led to fans getting frustrated on social media site Twitter.
Twitter goes in a frenzy as LA Lakers overcome Detroit Pistons in double OT
The LA Lakers went into the game on the back of a 3 game winning streak, with their last victory coming over fellow title hopefuls Denver Nuggets in a convincing fashion. This game was second in the series of 5 matches they are scheduled to play at home, before they embark on yet another road trip.
The LA Lakers were in a comfortable position till the 3rd quarter, but a meltdown in the 4th combined with some exceptional shotmaking from the Detroit Pistons stretched the game to double overtime. Anthony Davis played a key role in the triumph as well, scoring 30 points and ending the game as +9.
Here's how Twitterati reacted to the LA Lakers' victory-
With this win, LA Lakers have improved to a 18-6 record, which is good for the second place in the Western Conference, right behind the Utah Jazz. The margin at the top of the standing is very minute, and the 17 time NBA champions will have to come up with a stronger performance against the OKC Thunder tomorrow if they are to maintain their spot at the top
The Detroit Pistons on the other hand, have the worst record in the eastern conference and are set to be stuck at the bottom of the table for some time. They are on a 4 game losing streak, and head coach Dwayne Casey will need to turn the team's season around if wants to avoid the sack.
This game between the LA Lakers and Detroit Pistons served as gentle reminder to the NBA fans and analysts that LeBron James is a strong candidate for this year's MVP award, as he displayed a vintage performance in a game his team needed him the most. The 36 year old veteran was snubbed last year, and it looks like he has vengeance on his this time around.
Published 07 Feb 2021, 12:25 IST