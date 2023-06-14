Detroit Pistons offered healthcare benefits for Monty Williams' wife as she battles breast cancer

The Detroit Pistons made a huge move by signing Monty Williams as their new coach. Considering that his contract already sees him as the highest earning coach heading into next season, the Pistons have provided Williams with more benefits.

Williams' departure from the Suns came after their loss to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs. Given the impact Williams had on the Suns' development, it was evident that he wouldn't remain unemployed for long.

However, rumors circulated suggesting that Williams would take a year off from coaching due to his wife's health condition. His wife was reportedly diagnosed with breast cancer during the playoffs. Fortunately, it was also detected early.

In light of this, the talks between the Pistons and Williams only gained traction when Detroit extended their aid to Williams' wife as well. As per the Detroit Free Press' Omari Sankofa II's source:

"The Pistons included levers in Williams' contract that will provide private jet travel and health care benefits for his wife, along with assistance in finding housing and schools for his kids, to reduce the impact of moving cross-country as his family continues to handle her health situation."

It's part of the reason he felt comfortable calling Detroit home. Per a source, Monty Williams' record contract with the Pistons includes private jet access and additional health care benefits for his wife Lisa, who is battling breast cancer.It's part of the reason he felt comfortable calling Detroit home. freep.com/story/sports/n… Per a source, Monty Williams' record contract with the Pistons includes private jet access and additional health care benefits for his wife Lisa, who is battling breast cancer. It's part of the reason he felt comfortable calling Detroit home. freep.com/story/sports/n…

Monty Williams mentioned that the Pistons' management extending such an offer was a huge part of accepting the deal for him. With Detroit extending their support towards Williams and his family, the coach and the team have already started forming a solid work culture.

Monty Williams could thrive with the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons could really benefit from a coach of Monty Williams' caliber. Considering that the Pistons are also a young team stacked with talent, Williams could do a lot of great things for them.

Williams acknowledged certain similarities between the young Pistons team and the Phoenix team he coached. He said:

"When I look at the talent we have, I’m careful not to compare and place names on guys because I don’t want them to think they have to be a particular guy. I want them to be the best version of themselves in their unique way."

"When I got to Phoenix, there were some things that were similar. I’m not trying to redo that. That was there, this is now and we have a chance to restore."

Led by young stars in Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey, the Pistons could be fun to watch next season.

